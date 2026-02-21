Phoenix Suns forward Haywood Highsmith recently credited the Miami Heat for helping shape the foundation of his NBA career, pointing to the organization’s culture and daily standards as pivotal in his development.

Highsmith spoke during his media availability Saturday about the impact Miami had on his growth as a professional.

“The Heat were the first team to really give me an opportunity. I learned a lot there defensively, work-wise, just how to approach every day as a pro and that's really helped me in the long run. Obviously, I built some good character around the league and a lot of people respect me.”

Highsmith spent parts of multiple seasons with Miami, carving out a role as a versatile wing capable of defending multiple positions and spacing the floor. Last season with the Heat, he averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 74 games, including 42 starts. He shot 45.8% from the field and 38.2% from 3-point range while logging 24.6 minutes per contest.

Heat experience shapes Haywood Highsmith’s veteran presence with Suns

After the Brooklyn Nets waived him, Highsmith signed a two-year veteran minimum contract with Phoenix. The 29-year-old is currently recovering from right knee surgery in August to repair a torn meniscus. Shane Young of the Suns’ official site reported that Highsmith will be reevaluated in two to three weeks.

Highsmith also outlined what he believes he can bring to Phoenix’s locker room as he works toward returning to the court.

“I think just overall, just bringing that winning aspect, that experience, and just knowing how it’s going to be each day – like I said, playoff moments, huddles, timeouts, and being there for the young guys here as well as I was in Brooklyn. I was a leader there so just trying to bring everything I can and be a good vet, a solid vet.”

The Suns (32-24) are seeking stability as they navigate the second half of the season. Phoenix will attempt to snap a two-game skid when it hosts the Orlando Magic (29-25) on Saturday at 2:00 p.m. PT on NBA TV.

Highsmith’s experience in Miami’s playoff environment and his reputation as a steady defender could provide added depth once he returns to full health.