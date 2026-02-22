Basketball games can get heated, but things reached a boiling point in the closing minutes of Saturday night’s NBA showdown between the Memphis Grizzlies and the Miami Heat.

With just 1:19 remaining in the fourth quarter and the game well out of reach, Memphis guard Scottie Pippen Jr. and Miami forward Myron Gardner were both ejected after a physical altercation spilled into the front row.

Scotty Pippen Jr. and Myron Gardner were both ejected for this altercation. pic.twitter.com/3q2Sy5SMrb — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) February 22, 2026

The friction started when Gardner delivered a “cheap shot” from behind just as Pippen released a 3-pointer. Pippen didn't take kindly to the contact, immediately charging at Gardner and shoving him toward the stands at Kaseya Center. The two briefly wrestled on the floor before coaches and officials could separate them.

Before the fireworks, the Heat put on a clinic, securing a dominant 136-120 victory. Andrew Wiggins led the charge with an incredibly efficient 28 points on 9-of-10 shooting, even reaching 15,000 career points during the third quarter. Norman Powell added 25 points of his own, helping Miami pull away with a 39-26 third-quarter run.

The Grizzlies, still playing without star guard Ja Morant due to an elbow injury, struggled to find a defensive rhythm. However, young forward GG Jackson provided a bright spot, exploding for a season-high 28 points.

Before his exit, Pippen Jr. was having a productive night off the bench, tallying 18 points, six assists, and two steals in 21 minutes. Jaylen Wells also chipped in 25 points for the Grizzlies, but it wasn't enough to overcome Miami’s 36-assist performance and hot shooting.

The loss marks the 11th defeat in 14 games for Memphis, while the Heat improve their standing in the Eastern Conference. Both players now face the possibility of fines or suspensions as the league reviews the tape of the wrestling match in the corner.