MIAMI – Looking at the Miami Heat's win over the Charlotte Hornets, many players stood out from the rest, especially in the absence of their captain Bam Adebayo. As the Heat star in Adebayo continues to miss time with a toe injury, one player that been a recent mainstay in the starting lineup is Pelle Larsson, who has received praise from head coach Erik Spoelstra.

Larsson has started the last six games for the team, despite totaling just 17 minutes in the first three games of the season, where he has averaged 11.8 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game while shooting 56.8 percent from the field. On top of shooting 33.3 percent from beyond the arc, Larsson has been the perfect player to complement such players as Norman Powell, Andrew Wiggins, Davion Mitchell, and Kel'el Ware.

In the win over the Hornets, Larsson scored 19 points in making eight of his 11 shots from the field, contributing on offense in ways that don't need the 24-year-old to hog any opportunities. Spoelstra would explain to ClutchPoints how Larsson has “lineup versatility.”

“I think that is a great skill that he has. He can fit in with any lineup,” Spoelstra said. “So that type of lineup versatility, you can plug and play…but you feel fully comfortable as a coach, throwing him in the starting lineup, even though he wasn't in the rotation or he really can boost the second unit.”

“He can boost middle units in the second quarter,” Spoelstra continued. “You know, we do have depth, and that's something we want to lean into. But the two-way play really helps us. He'll continue to improve with his offensive skill set. But I just like the fact that he complements a lot of different lineups.”

Heat's Pelle Larsson on his inclusion in the starting lineup

With the Heat's new and improved offense, running a faster style, relying less on pick-and-rolls, and more of a free-flowing philosophy, Larsson has bought into the system 10o percent.

Though Larsson offensively has been the perfect piece around the stars in the starting lineup, he also provides defensive intensity. One that fits the physicality that Miami thrives off of, with it being a usual sight of him putting his body on the line for a loose ball or trying to force an offensive foul from opponents.

Whatever the role may be, Larsson would say after Friday's game that there isn't much of a difference besides extended minutes.

“No, I think, I mean, I'm just playing more minutes, so getting more opportunities,” Larsson said. “And then trying to show what I can do with those opportunities.”

There's no denying that Friday's victory over the Hornets was an emotional one, as it came a day after Spoelstra's house went through a devastating fire, and Larsson admitted that the team wanted to get a win for their coach.

“Just glad that [Spoelstra] is still able to, you know, come spend time with us and that everyone is healthy and no one got hurt, so that's great,” Larsson said. “And I mean, yeah, it was definitely we wanted to get a win for our coach today, so it was good to be able to perform when we wanted to do that.”

At any rate, Larsson looks to continue to contribute for Miami as after Saturday's contest against the Portland Trail Blazers, the team has a matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Monday.