The Ohio State Buckeyes routed the Purdue Boilermakers 34-10 on Saturday, continuing their strong 2025 run, improving to 9-0 overall and 6-0 in Big Ten play. The Buckeyes’ success relies as much on teamwork and selflessness as on raw talent, exemplified by quarterback Julian Sayin and wide receiver Jeremiah Smith amid the current Heisman Trophy conversation.

When asked about the trophy, both stars showed true unselfishness by choosing one another.

“No, that’s Julian Sayin’s trophy right there. The Heisman goes to Julian Sayin,” Smith said.

Sayin, in turn, credited his teammate, saying the Heisman should go to:

“Jeremiah Smith. I mean, the guy is special. He’s a great player,” Sayin said. “I don’t know his stats today, but he had a great day, was making some great catches, had the one touchdown catch. He’s a special player.”

Talk about unselfish teammates, Jeremiah Smith was asked about the Heisman trophy… "No that's Julian Sayin trophy right there, the Heisman goes to Julian Sayin" Julian Sayin was then asked… "Jeremiah Smith, the guys special" pic.twitter.com/dBYpxsUnwF — Adam King (@AdamKing10TV) November 8, 2025

Sayin, the freshman sensation, completed 27 of 33 passes for 303 yards, one touchdown, and one interception against the Boilermakers. This was his third consecutive game with 300 or more passing yards, adding to his stellar season in which he has completed 80.9% of passes, the highest in the FBS, collecting 2,491 yards, 24 passing touchdowns, and four interceptions through nine games. In the second quarter against Purdue, Sayin led Ohio State with precision, engineering four straight scoring drives

Jeremiah Smith, the Buckeyes' top receiver, caught all 10 passes thrown his way for a season-high 137 yards on Saturday, including a 35-yard touchdown that gave the Buckeyes a 14-3 lead and broke open the game. That score was Smith’s 10th touchdown of the season and the 25th of his career, tying him with Santonio Holmes for sixth on Ohio State’s all-time receiving touchdown list.

The Buckeyes also benefited from strong contributions from C.J. Donaldson Jr., who scored both the opening and closing touchdowns on 1-yard runs, while kicker Jayden Fielding added a career-long 49-yard field goal in the second quarter. Ohio State held possession for more than twice as long as Purdue, limiting the Boilermakers to 186 total yards.

The Buckeyes will host UCLA next Saturday in Columbus.