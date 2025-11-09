The No. 1-ranked Ohio State Buckeyes football team continue to dominate every opponent on their schedule. Despite not having their top receiving threat, Carnell Tate, and offensive lineman Joshua Padilla, the Buckeyes steamrolled through the Purdue Boilermakers. After being shut out in the first quarter, Ohio State caught fire and scored 24 points in the second quarter.

They later tacked on 10 more points in the fourth quarter, securing their ninth win of the season to remain undefeated. Following the victory, cornerback Jermaine Mathews Jr dropped a bold claim about Ohio State's win and promising future.

“I really think nobody in the country can really hang with us, in my opinion,” Mathews told reporters after the game (via Eleven Warriors). “I think if we just go out there every Saturday and play our game, we won't have too much to worry about.”

While Mathews' claim is confident, albeit arrogant as well, it is hard to disagree with the junior. Through nine games this season, Ohio State is averaging 36.3 points per game. Their lowest scoring outputs came against ranked opponents — 14 points against the then No. 13-ranked Texas Longhorns and 24 points against the No. 24-ranked Washington Huskies. Outside of those games, the Buckeyes have scored 34 or more points in every game this season.

For as impressive as Ohio State's offense has been, its defense might be more imposing. Leading the nation in points allowed per game with 7.9, the Buckeyes have shut out their opponents twice this season. They have held four other opponents to single-digit scoring totals. Ohio State also leads the country in yards allowed per game (221.7) and is holding opponents to the fourth-lowest third-down conversion rate (26.37%) and the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game.

Mathews has every right to feel the way he does. Ohio State is crushing every team in its way and is showing no signs of slowing down. Coming off a 2024 National Championship victory, it is hard to imagine the Buckeyes not vying for a repeat in 2025.