The 2025 NFL trade deadline came and went without the Green Bay Packers making any moves. While Brian Gutekunst and his front office remained relatively quiet on Tuesday, the true story isn't what the Packers failed to do at the deadline—it's what they must do in the days immediately following.​

With a 5-2-1 record and legitimate Super Bowl aspirations, Green Bay has exactly one critical free agent signing remaining to make before the end of the 2025 season. That signing is cornerback Asante Samuel Jr., and honestly, it's not even close.

Cornerback is the Achilles Heel

The Packers made a massive statement with the Micah Parsons acquisition, surrendering two first-round picks to add an elite pass rusher to the defensive line. But while the defensive front has been bolstered, the secondary remains a glaring vulnerability heading into the final stretch of the season.​

Nate Hobbs, whom the Packers invested $48 million into during the offseason, is sidelined once again with an MCL sprain—his second knee-related absence of the season. Outside of Keisean Nixon and seventh-round pick Carrington Valentine, the Packers are severely lacking in experienced cornerback depth.​

The stunning 16-13 home loss to the Carolina Panthers revealed just how exploitable this secondary can be. When opposing offenses identify the Packers' corner weaknesses, they attack relentlessly. As the calendar turns colder and playoff football looms, a defense that can't cover adequately will be exposed repeatedly by experienced NFL quarterbacks.​

Asante Samuel Jr. is the Perfect Fit

Asante Samuel Jr. represents the exact type of free agent signing that can transform playoff positioning. The former Los Angeles Chargers cornerback, son of All-Pro Asante Samuel, has been medically cleared following spinal fusion surgery in April and is actively meeting with teams.​

The timing couldn't be better for Green Bay. Samuel has already scheduled visits with the Packers on Thursday, alongside meetings with the Vikings, Panthers, 49ers, Bears, and Steelers. The urgency here is paramount—the Packers must act decisively to land him before another contender does.​

Article Continues Below

Samuel brings legitimate credentials to the table. In 50 career games with 47 starts, he's recorded 176 tackles and six interceptions. Most importantly, his versatility is exactly what Matt LaFleur's scheme demands. Samuel has proven he can play both outside and in the slot, making him an immediate upgrade over the Packers' current depth options.​

The Window is NOW

The Packers currently sit in a position where they can't afford hesitation. By standing pat at the trade deadline after committing massive draft capital to Parsons, the organization signaled a willingness to win now. But without addressing cornerback, that signal rings hollow.​

This isn't about overthinking the decision or waiting until free agency officially opens in 2026. Samuel is available now. He's been cleared medically. He's ready to contribute immediately. The Packers have a short-term championship window with Jordan Love, Parsons, and an elite receiver group intact.

Bringing in a talented young cornerback like Samuel—someone who can potentially pair with Valentine on the outside and provide genuine competition—would instantly stabilize the secondary and send a message of conviction to the locker room. More importantly, it would address the one glaring weakness that could derail a legitimate Super Bowl run.

The Packers' biggest mistake at the trade deadline wasn't what they failed to acquire—it was their overall inaction at a critical moment. But that mistake doesn't have to be compounded. There's still time to course-correct, and there's still a legitimate target available in Asante Samuel Jr.​

The cornerback market remains uncertain, and several strong contenders are in the mix to sign Samuel. If the Packers truly believe they're in win-now mode, they must treat the Samuel signing like the deadline just moved back. This is a free agency priority that shouldn't wait until the traditional offseason opens.

Green Bay has the financial flexibility, the roster spots available, and the desperate need. All that remains is the willingness to act. In championship football, the teams that capitalize on late-season opportunities are the ones hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in February. The Packers have one last chance to get this season right, and it starts with aggressively pursuing Asante Samuel Jr. before another contender does.