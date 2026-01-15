MIAMI – With the Miami Heat beating the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, there were a bunch of contributions on the team, but an aspect that shone was the effectiveness of the connection between Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. As the Heat have been through an inconsistent season thus far, the outlook on the backcourt duo could have the ability to add a dangerous dynamic for opposing teams.

In the win over Phoenix on Tuesday, Powell finished with 27 points on 10 of 18 shooting from the field, four of 10 from deep, to go along with five rebounds and three assists. As for Herro, he would contribute 23 points on eight for 18 shooting from the field, as with the duo ascending for Miami, head coach Erik Spoelstra pleads that they need more time, as the two will get better together.

“Just give us more time,” Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints before Thursday's game against the Boston Celtics. “I think it's going to look better and better. You know, we need all of our weapons and getting that continuity and an ability to play off each other's strengths, and that comes from actual time out there together. But I've been encouraged by what I'm seeing.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about what he seen from Tyler Herro in the past four games. Said he's been "encouraged" by what he's seeing and to give more time on the connection with Norman Powell.

He would echo the same sentiments after beating the Suns, saying how opposing teams will have a tough time making matchups.

“We love it too, because their side has to make decisions,” Spoelstra said. “Who are you putting on who? That allowed Jaime to drive, and they're figuring out who they're putting on Tyler or Norm; those are good things. You know, we want more of that, the synergy will be there if we just can consistently play the way we know we need to play.”

Erik Spoelstra on the synergy building with Norman Powell and Tyler Herro. "Give us a little of time, because it will get a whole lot better…"

Heat's Norman Powell on building a connection with Tyler Herro

While the Heat recover from a dreadful road trip, losing all three games in disappointing fashion, including a blowout loss to the Indiana Pacers, who currently have the worst record in the NBA, taking advantage of the current home stand is vital. Not only is it vital for the team overall, but for the Herro-Powell connection since they haven't played much together, mostly due to Herro missing 30 of the team's first 36 games of the season.

Miami is stressing that it will take time for the full synergy to be unleashed, a notion that is backed up by Powell.

“We're just gonna keep working,” Powell said after Tuesday's win. “You know, we're both confident, not only in our own abilities, but in each other. You know, we're talking to each other through the course of the game. We're talking to each other on the bench, when he was out, he was talking to me, when I've been out, talking to him, and the games as he's played.”

“So, we know what we both can bring to the table,” Powell continued. “But, it's all about us getting comfortable and learning how each other plays our spots and how we can play off of one another with our skill set. But I think the more and more reps we get, the more and more practice time we have, and working the offense and getting this to our spots, it'll just get better.”

Norman Powell on the synergy building with Tyler Herro after both had good games. "It's all about us getting comfortable and learning how each other plays…The more and more reps and practice time we have its just going to get better…"

At any rate, the duo looks to get more reps and reach the heights they want to capture, as after Thursday's game against the Celtics, Miami (21-19, eighth in the East) finishes the home stand on Saturday against the Oklahoma City Thunder.