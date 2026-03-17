The Miami Heat face the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and Bam Adebayo once again sits at the center of the injury report. The Heat list Adebayo as questionable with right calf tightness, placing Miami’s All-Star big man in focus as the team looks to bounce back from its most recent loss.

Miami enters the matchup at 38–30, No. 7 in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Hornets sit at 34–34, No. 10 in the East and are also looking to bounce back from a loss. With both teams fighting for position in the playoff and play-in race, Adebayo’s availability carries added importance.

Adebayo remains a cornerstone of Miami’s lineup. Through 60 games, he is averaging 20.0 points, 9.7 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 44.4 percent from the field. He is also converting 32.3 percent from three-point range and 77.4 percent from the free-throw line. In addition, the versatile big man contributes 1.2 steals and 0.7 blocks per game, impacting both ends of the floor.

When Adebayo is on the court, the Heat operate with more defensive stability and interior presence. His ability to anchor the paint while facilitating offense gives Miami a reliable foundation on both ends.

Bam Adebayo injury status vs. Hornets

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The Heat’s injury report includes several additional names. Terry Rozier and Andrew Wiggins are out, while Nikola Jovic and Pelle Larsson are listed as probable. Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kasparas Jakucionis, Dru Smith, and Kel’el Ware are all available despite minor injuries.

For Charlotte, the Hornets injury report lists PJ Hall, Antonio Reeves, and Tidjane Salaun as out.

Still, Adebayo’s status remains the most important factor for Miami heading into the matchup. The Heat will look to regain momentum, while the Hornets aim to stay competitive in the Eastern Conference play-in race.

So when it comes to the question of whether Bam Adebayo is playing tonight vs. the Hornets, the answer remains uncertain. His final status will depend on pregame evaluations as Miami balances caution with its push to get back in the win column.