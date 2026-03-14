MIAMI – With Miami Heat stars Norman Powell and Tyler Herro set to return together in Saturday's game against the Orlando Magic, there is no denying it will make for interesting rotations from head coach Erik Spoelstra. While the Heat have to distinguish the roles of Powell and Herro with 15 games left in the season entering Saturday, Spoelstra is ecstatic about the challenge.

Saturday night against the Magic will mark the 12th game that Herro and Powell will play together, due to the two suffering injuries for significant stretches, especially the former, who has missed 47 total games altogether. However, Herro had been returning to an All-Star level since the break, especially averaging around 26 points per game in March.

Powell had missed the last seven games before the Magic clash with a right groin strain, while Herro was absent for the past two contests due to quadriceps soreness. In his first year with Miami, he has led the Heat in scoring with 22.5 points per game, leading the way to becoming a first-time All-Star, being the team's main offensive weapon alongside Bam Adebayo, as Herro missed a chunk of time.

“I mean, we felt like we had to do whatever we had to do necessary the last two games, but getting guys healthy and getting back on the court, it's definitely really encouraging, and they both have been great at attacking what they needed to attack the last few days. And I think they'll be ready to go,” Spoelstra said.

Erik Spoelstra spoke in the first vid about the boost in getting back Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. Second vid, Spo speaks about how the return of both will impact rotations and lineups, “we’ll do it the best way we can…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/9PKHCKs0qU — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 14, 2026

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on lineups with Norman Powell, Tyler Herro

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As the Heat can't depend on Adebayo to score 83 points every game, like his historic night on Tuesday against the Washington Wizards, Powell and Herro look to take some weight off his shoulders. However, there are some questions if both Herro and Powell should eventually start together or if one comes off the bench.

For Spoelstra, the thought process of figuring out the rotations and lineups won't be 100 percent immediately.

“We'll do it the best way we think we can,” Spoelstra said before the game against the Magic on Saturday. “You know. Will it be all perfect right now? I don't know, you know, but it's go time now. So it kind of simplifies role definition. We have to do whatever it takes right now to get the job done and get wins. And we need our firepower out there.”

Either way, the goal is simple for Miami as they are in the home stretch of the season, which is to avoid the play-in tournament, as the team is currently sixth in the East, in the spot needed to do so.

“I mean, that goes without saying, but it's getting really competitive right now. You can see the playoff pictures forming. You can see the light in the tunnel, and I think it's just bringing out great competition. And so you're either about it or you're not. I think our locker room is,” Spoelstra said.

At any rate, the Heat's upcoming games are crucial to fortify their spot in the Eastern Conference as they enter Saturday with a seven-game winning streak. It remains to be seen how Herro and Powell will be utilized in the coming days. After Saturday, Miami will take on the Charlotte Hornets next Tuesday and return home to take on the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday.