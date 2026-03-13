After Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo scored 83 points on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, the team is looking to take that historic outing and lead to wins for the team. As the Heat captain's 83-point night led to an inspiring 112-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday, the team is hoping for the same on Friday night against the Orlando Magic, with the potential return of Norman Powell.

Miami's injury report, released on Friday, revealed that Powell has been upgraded to “questionable” with the right groin strain, as he's been out for the last seven games. As it had been a familiar sight to see Powell be immediately ruled out, it's an encouraging sight to see some hope from the team that the first-time All-Star could make his return.

Norman Powell had been labeled “week-to-week” by the Heat

Powell never had a set timetable for his return, having been labeled by the team as “week-to-week,” with the Heat being careful about the 32-year-old's health. Miami head coach Erik Spoelstra last spoke about Powell before the team's 121-110 win over the Detroit Pistons, saying he had been doing more for his recovery.

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There's no denying how crucial Powell has been for the Heat this season in his first year with the team, as he leads the team with 22.5 points per game on 47.3 shooting from the field and 39 percent shooting from beyond the arc. Earning his first All-Star nod, he had been huge in being the main offensive weapon alongside Adebayo while Tyler Herro had missed a chunk of time.

Speaking of which, Herro is also questionable for Saturday against the Magic with quadriceps soreness, as he's missed the last two games. Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic continue to be out with a toe and back injury, respectively.

It remains to be seen what the final status is for Powell and Herro.