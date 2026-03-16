MIAMI – With the Miami Heat losing to the Orlando Magic for the fifth time this season on Saturday night, 121-117, it pushed them back in the Eastern Conference standings, with the team looking to avoid the play-in tournament. As it's go-time for the Heat with the injury return of Norman Powell and Tyler Herro, Adebayo would speak about the upcoming schedule.

Miami has finished in the play-in tournament the past three seasons, meaning they've finished anywhere between the seventh and 10th seed, competing with other teams for the final two playoff spots in the East. The team has four weeks left in the regular season to fortify its spot in the postseason, but this next six-game stretch will no doubt be a “gauntlet,” as Adebayo said.

Bam Adebayo on taking advantage of two off days as he and the Heat have had an exhausting schedule recently: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/nReVZySlR0 — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 15, 2026

Looking at the next six games, it features four teams with a winning record, with the exception being the Charlotte Hornets, who they face on Tuesday, who are 34-34, but have been one of the league's hottest teams recently, going 18-6 in their last 25 games.

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After Miami hosts the Los Angeles Lakers (42-25) on Thursday, they then travel to face the Houston Rockets (41-25) on Saturday to finish the week. The following week, the San Antonio Spurs (49-18) come to Miami, with the team ending that week off with two games against the Cleveland Cavaliers (41-27).

Where the Heat suffered on Saturday that has to change

While the attention around the Heat is on Adebayo scoring a historic 83 points, with the team also having a seven-game winning streak before the Magic loss, the team is now focused on impressing in the toughest part of the season. Besides the offensive side of the ball, it all starts on defense for the team, which was a disappointing aspect on Saturday.

Orlando would come out and score 41 points in the first quarter, shooting close to 70 percent from the field, and while Miami got close at the end after being down by 22 points, it was too little too late. At any rate, Miami looks to bounce back Tuesday against the Hornets as they are 38-30, putting them seventh in the East.