With the craziness surrounding the Miami Heat after star Bam Adebayo scored a historic 83 points on Tuesday night against the Washington Wizards, the team is no doubt focused on making a push to a better spot in the postseason. As the team had been dealing with injuries, the injury report from Friday signaled that Heat guard Norman Powell could return, and now add Herro to the mix as well.

Both have been upgraded to “available” for Saturday's crucial game against the Orlando Magic, as Powell had missed the last seven games due to a right groin strain. Originally labeled as “week-to-week” by Miami, it seems as if seven games were good enough for him to recover, as the team has been missing their leading scorer (22.5 points per game) and first-time All-Star.

Herro had missed the last two contests with left quadriceps soreness, who also had been in the midst of a major comeback after a 15-game absence due to a ribs injury. Reminding the basketball world about his All-Star ability, he had played every game after the All-Star break up until last Tuesday.

In March, Herro had been picking up steam, averaging 26.3 points per game on 53.7 shooting from the field and 51.7 percent from beyond the arc.

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Could a Heat role change for Norman Powell come with Tyler Herro?

As the Heat roles of Powell and Herro could see a change, the chemistry between the two has been a process all season, with injuries getting in the way, since Saturday will mark the 12th game the two have played together. With Herro missing 45 total games before Powell's groin injury, the latter had taken the role of being the main offensive weapon alongside Adebayo and has thrived, leading to the All-Star season.

However, Powell could maybe see a role coming off the bench, mostly to get his legs under him coming off the injury, as Herro had done the same after each injury stint. With Miami having a 38-29 record, sixth in the East, and Orlando being 37-28, fifth in the conference, there's no denying how vital Saturday's game is for the Heat.