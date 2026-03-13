The aftermath of Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo dropping 83 points and surpassing Kobe Bryant for the second-highest individual scoring game in NBA history has been just as riveting as the feat itself. There is no shortage of reactions, both good and bad, to Adebayo’s historic accomplishment.

In a somewhat humorous move following his 83 points, Bam Adebayo made the decision to follow Kobe Bryant’s social media page on X, as per NBA Alerts. Why he wasn’t following Bryant before doesn’t really matter. Only that he is now.

Although there have been plenty within the NBA world who have praised Adebayo for his performance, there have been a rising number of voices who have taken issue with the game and for whatever reason believe it should have an asterisk by it.

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On Thursday following the Heat’s game against the Milwaukee Bucks, Adebayo himself blasted the critics who feel like his 83-points performance has some kind of a stain on it.

The fact remains, Adebayo now has the second-highest point total in a single game behind only Wilt Chamberlain’s 100. There are quite a few players who reached 70 or more points including current players Joel Embiid, Devin Booker, Damian Lillard, Donovan Mitchell and Luka Doncic, as well as former players Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, David Thompson and David Robinson.

Adebayo’s game against the Bucks was a little bit more subdued than his previous one, finishing with only 21 points in 35 minutes. The Heat star also offered his opinion that another 80-point game is not likely in the cards anytime soon.