MIAMI – As the talk of the town around the Miami Heat is Bam Adebayo making history in scoring 83 points on Tuesday, passing Kobe Bryant's 81, as the second-highest scoring game in the NBA ever, there's no doubt it has left an impact. Whether the impact is the social media discourse around the “ethics” of the Heat captain's 83-point night, it was felt during the team's 112-105 win over the Milwaukee Bucks on Thursday.

The win over the Bucks marks Miami's seventh straight win, the longest win streak of the season for the team, and comes after Adebayo's historic night against the Wizards on Tuesday. Adebayo was noticeably and understandably gassed in the contest, though he still finished with 21 points and eight rebounds.

Erik Spoelstra calls outing vs. Bucks “one of our more impressive wins”

However, Adebayo's performance was “inspiring,” as head coach Erik Spoelstra put it, leading to a gritty win over Milwaukee led by a standout performance from Pelle Larsson, scoring a career-high 28 points, among others.

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“I thought this was one of our more impressive wins of the season,” Spoelstra said. “Going into it, you want to make sure that you have your emotional and mental batteries recharged. But it's quite natural for there to be a little bit of something where you don't have quite the juice. And what we talked about in our meeting and walk-through is we needed to have, for a couple people to step up, maybe some X factors, bring something different. Bam, what he did the other night was so inspiring. It just raised the level of everybody on our team. And sometimes you need to inspire the Inspirer, you know, motivate the motivator.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about the Heat’s grisly win, especially coming after an emotional game on Tuesday, spoke about Pelle Larsson and Kasparas Jakucionis. “I thought guy that was one of our more impressive wins of the season…Both of them were terrific…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/MukvJbWh6K — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) March 13, 2026

Spoelstra would call it a “very good team win,” admitting that Miami's “juice offensively” wasn't there like it has been, potentially due to an emotionally draining night on Tuesday. Still, the Heat would show up defensively in maintaining the Bucks, though Giannis Antetokounmpo finished with 31 points.

Adebayo and the Heat look to get back on track and bring it all against the Orlando Magic on Saturday night.