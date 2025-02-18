The Miami Heat are looking to turn things around in the second half of the 2024-25 NBA season after a first half that was filled with controversy and mediocre play. The Heat finally ended the Jimmy Butler saga by trading the disgruntled star to the Golden State Warriors for a package centered around Andrew Wiggins; however, the Heat's initial results in the few games since the trade weren't exactly promising.

Much was made of the highly publicized way in which Butler forced his exit out of South Beach, and one person who isn't thrilled with the way he handled things is none other than former Heat star guard Tim Hardaway, who recently took to SiriusXM NBA Radio to relay his thoughts.

“I didn't agree with what he was doing. You're under contract. You're a baby, you're a crybaby because they said no to you,” said Hardaway. “We used to get no said to us all the time, and we used to know how to take it. It is what it is. It's a question, you get a yes or a no. You might not like the question, but you can't deviate and mess up the team.”

A brutal end to an exciting era

For five years, Jimmy Butler helped deliver the Heat their first true run of prosperity in the post-LeBron James era, leading the team to on two different NBA Finals runs and another trip to Game 7 of the conference finals.

The Heat pulled off several wild playoff upsets along the way, and Butler by all indications seemed to be the embodiment of the “Heat culture” that the franchise loves to remind fans of.

However, all of those good feelings came crashing down this year when the Heat stumbled out of the gates and Butler ultimately wound up requesting a trade, bringing a simmering feud between himself and Pat Riley to a bitter conclusion.

It remains to be seen how Butler will ultimately be remembered by Heat Nation considering how quickly his reputation with the fanbase did a 180 over the last couple of months. Still, there's no taking away from the heights he was able to reach with the franchise.