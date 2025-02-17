As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro experienced his first All-Star event, he now looks to lead his team after the break in the hopes of a potential playoff push. There was no doubt that there was a feeling of disappointment for the Heat heading into the break as they are in the midst of a four-game losing streak mixed with the team trading Jimmy Butler this past trade deadline as Herro speaks about the current situation.

It was an eventful weekend for Herro who after having a short time in the festivities Sunday, spoke to the media about the state of the team down in Miami. He would express that while the 25-28 record is not where they want to be, there is a “breath of fresh air” around the team according to The Miami Herald.

“Honestly, I think the record isn’t what we want it to be, but I feel like there’s a breath of fresh air around our locker room, our arena, our city,” Herro said. “I think it’s well before this trophy was won. I think there’s a breath of fresh air just around the whole organization, and I’m happy to represent us and be here for our organization and our city, just to represent and win this competition.”

Tyler Herro on his expectations for the Heat after the All-Star break

Besides being a first-time All-Star, Herro would win the three-point contest making him the fifth player in Heat history to accomplish the task. He hopes to take that lethal shooting and help the team have a nice stretch with a few more months left in the season.

“I mean, these last 25-30 games are really important for everyone,” Herro said via The Miami Herald as he heads back to Miami. “We dropped the last four heading into the break. We got a new group, in a sense, and we’re going to hit the ground running. It’s going to happen fast and everything is going to matter throughout this next month and a half. We love what we got and we’re excited for this next stretch after the break.”

Part of that new group when the Heat traded Butler to the Golden State Warriors in a multi-team deal was Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson, and former Toronto Raptors guard Davion Mitchell. As Herro and the others will work to get the newcomers to find some semblance, it is no doubt an adjustment when you trade away a player who's been a teammate for a number of years.

Heat's Tyler Herro on Jimmy Butler and Andrew Wiggins

While the drama between Miami and Butler was well-documented, Herro had nothing but good things to say about his former teammate, even saying that fans of the Warriors will “love” him and that the Heat will “miss” him.

“Jimmy is a great leader,” Herro said. “He leads by example. He comes in every single day with a hard hat, puts his hat on and he gets to work. He’s a winner. He wants to win. So I’m sure the fans out here in San Fran and Oakland will definitely love Jimmy and we’ll miss him down in Miami.”

With All-Star weekend being in San Francisco, Herro also spoke about Wiggins, who he has praised in the past, where he spoke more now having played with them, though it's been a small sample size so far. However, Miami sees a vision where Wiggins pairs nicely since he's even said how the Heat are similar to how Golden State runs their offense.

“I love playing with Wiggs,” Herro said. “I know how much he was loved out here in San Fran and how much he loved being here. So just trying to make him feel comfortable in Miami. He’s only played one or two games [with us] so far. So after the break, it will be fun to get up to speed with him.”

At any rate, the Heat are 25-28 which puts them ninth in the Eastern Conference as the schedule has them practicing in Miami before heading off on a three-game which starts Friday against the Toronto Raptors.