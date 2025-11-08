The San Francisco 49ers face the Los Angeles Rams in a Week 10 divisional clash. While Brock Purdy could be active for the first time since Week 4, Mac Jones will get the start against LA. Jones has gone 5-2 filling in for Purdy, who suffered a turf toe injury that’s limited him to two games this season.

Jones’ performance has forced some analysts to question what Kyle Shanahan will do if/when Purdy is fully healthy. ESPN insider Peter Schrager finds it hard to believe the veteran coach will move on from Jones if the team is rolling.

“If they win this weekend and they’re suddenly 7-3 and Mac Jones has [a strong performance], I don’t know a world where Kyle Shanahan just says, ‘Well it’s Brock’s [job].’ So it’s a very interesting conversation. What I would note is this. Brock Purdy is injured. Like, that is a real injury,” Schrager said on Get Up.

Do the 49ers have a quarterback controversy?

Purdy’s status has been murky of late. Earlier this week, Shanahan said the Pro Bowl passer wasn’t close to returning. Now he has a chance to suit up on Sunday after earning a questionable tag.

It’s clear that Purdy’s injury is tricky. But so is the 49ers’ quarterback situation.

Jones tried to prevent a controversy by reaffirming Purdy’s position as the team’s starter. But, as Schrager notes, it will be hard to make a switch if the team continues winning with Jones under center.

“The other wrinkle to it is, I’ve covered Kyle since he was in Houston and Cleveland. This isn’t someone who is obsessed with, how much are we paying this person? … The best quarterback for this team will play.”

Schrager also confirmed that Shanahan’s rumored interest in Jones during the 2021 draft was “very real.” San Francisco ultimately selected Trey Lance with the third overall pick and Jones went 15th to the New England Patriots.

Fans surely remember the 49ers sent the Miami Dolphins three first-round picks and a 2022 third-rounder to move from 12th to third in the draft. Lance started four games for San Francisco before being traded after the 2022 season.

Shanahan added Jones to the roster over the offseason while signing Purdy to a five-year, $265 million contract. If the 49ers ultimately go with Jones as the full-time starter, it would come at a tremendous cost considering San Francisco could have just drafted him 12th overall in 2021.