Grand Theft Auto VI has been delayed once again, and it seems players may have to wait at least one more year for the release of GTA 6. While this news definitely saddens many fans, Rockstar Games explained why in their latest tweet about the game. So, how long is the delay for, and when can fans really expect to play GTA VI?

Grand Theft Auto VI Gets New November Release Date After Delay

Rockstar Games confirmed in a recent tweet that Grand Theft Auto VI will be delayed from May 2026 to November 19th, 2026. The tweet reads:

“Hi everyone, Grand Theft Auto VI will now release on Thursday, November 19, 2026. We are sorry for adding additional time to what we realize has been a long wait, but these extra months will allow us to finish the game with the level of polish you have come to expect and deserve.”

While the news may disappoint some fans, it appears that Rockstar and parent company Take-Two Interactive are trying to the best version of the game they possibly can.

Regardless of how anyone feels, the delay likely won't affect the sales of what's the most anticipated game of the decade. The Grand Theft Auto franchise is massive, and there's no doubt that GTA 6 will sell like crazy. That's not even mentioning the money they'll make from the online mode.

When will GTA 6 really Release?

In total, this adds another 177 days to the waiting list for GTA 6. However, this delay almost doesn't feel too surprising at this point. Many Rockstar Games, especially big titles, have been delayed before:

Red Dead Redemption 2 (delayed from Fall 2017 to October 2018)

Grand Theft Auto IV (delayed from 2007 to 2008)

The PC Version of GTA V delayed from 2014-2015.

So, it's not completely out of the blue for Rockstar to delay their most important title. While I personally think this is the last delay, I also won't be surprised if we see the game get delayed again. But a November release seems like an appropriate time.

Grand Theft Auto 6 takes place in Vice City for the first time since Tommy Vercetti's crime-filled adventure. The story features a Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval. The Bonnie & Clyde inspired couple must rely on each other after a major score goes sour.

No matter when it comes out, we look forward to playing GTA 6.

No matter when it comes out, we look forward to playing GTA 6.