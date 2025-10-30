The Miami Heat have had a difficult start to the season, with star guard Terry Rozier recently being arrested by the FBI, allegedly in connection with an illegal gambling ring. Despite that, they have started the season brightly and currently have a 3-1 record, with their only loss thus far coming against the Orlando Magic on opening night.

Further, Tyler Herro, who last played for the Heat during the playoff series against the Cleveland Cavaliers, is still recovering from his left-ankle injury. Still, alongside Kasparas Jakucionis (right groin strain), Herro is traveling with the team that will kickstart a road trip with a game against the San Antonio Spurs on October 31.

“It’s good for them. For us, sure, it’s always good to have them around. But I think it just speeds up the whole process when they’re around the guys, around the game, around the whole travel routine, and participating in some of the things that they can do, which they did this morning,” Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra said about Herro and Jakucionis ahead of Thursday’s game in San Antonio, per HoopsHype.

After missing Wembanyama and co., the Heat will travel to LA to take on the Los Angeles Lakers and the Clippers next. The trip will then conclude with a game against the Denver Nuggets at Ball Arena.

Article Continues Below

Tyler Herro has missed Miami’s first four regular-season games and the preseason. The guard underwent surgery on his left ankle in September and is nearing a return.

In his absence, the Heat have done remarkably well, averaging more than 40% from the field and almost 60% overall. However, things are bound to get interesting in the next few games that line them up against some of the best players in the league.

Herro finished last season as the Heat’s leader in both points scored and assists, averaging 23.9 points, 5.5 assists and 5.8 rebounds per game while shooting at more than 56% from the field, earning his first-ever All-Star appearance.