The Denver Broncos are 8-2 on the season after defeating the Las Vegas Raiders 10-7 in the Week 10 “Thursday Night Football” matchup. It was a close one that keeps Denver at the front of the pack in the AFC. However, quarterback Bow Nix and running back JK Dobbins don't appear to like how close some of these wins have been for this team.

Despite the 8-2 record, Nix and Dobbins seem to be frustrated with the offensive production, according to Jeff Legwold of ESPN. The 25-year-old quarterback took the blame, as he hopes that the offense can start putting more points on the board in the near future.

“At some point, we've got to start moving the ball and scoring some points,” said Nix. “Between penalties and sluggish football, we're just not playing very good. It starts with me. I've got to be better… We've got to find some juice.”

Dobbins, who is 26 years old, credits the defense for keeping the Broncos competitive. The fifth-year pro admits he feels bad for how the offense is playing, considering the defense is playing at an elite level.

“Yeah, cool, we're 8-2 … [but] the defense is winning us the games and we're not helping them. We're not doing them any justice,” Dobbins said. “I feel bad the way we play on offense and the way they play on defense because they're doing so great and we're doing so bad. They're our brothers too, and it just sucks because they're just out there so many plays, playing their butts off. We can't keep doing this to them.”

Six of the Broncos' eight wins have been by one possession, with four of them being three points or less. Thursday night's win was also the third time this season in which the offense failed to score 19 or more points. Hopefully, the Broncos fix their offensive problems quickly, as Denver is set to take on the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.