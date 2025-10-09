MIAMI – After Miami Heat rookie Kasparas Jakucionis had an eye-opening performance in his preseason debut in the 1120-107 loss against the San Antonio Spurs, what really stood out was the connection with Kel'el Ware. As there has been speculation about Ware starting for the Heat, like he had done for the second half of last season, he potentially showed on Wednesday why he should, but also what the future could look like with Jakucionis.

It's crucial to know that it's one preseason game, but there's no denying how impressive Jakucionis was in his debut, recording 10 assists to go along with eight points, two steals, a block, and recording a +16 on the floor. Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that Jakucionis was like “jet fuel” in the energy he brought to the team on the floor and spoke about how he and Ware have a “natural connection.”

“He has a vision. You know, I think that led to some of the turnovers, probably in college,” Spoelstra said. “He's willing, he's courageous enough to try to make the play. So he has the vision, and he's willing to try to make it, and sometimes he just makes the easy play. Just gets off it, and that's what receivers like to get, you know, it's just kind of an early ball where they can go make a play. He did that several times. He'll pitch it ahead. So I think he did a lot of things to get the 10 assists, but you could see the natural connection between him and Kel’el.”

While on the floor together, Jakucionis found Ware on many impressive passes that led to easy buckets for the big man, especially on lobs for easy dunks.

Heat's Kasparas Jakucionis and Kel'el Ware talk about their connection

With some speculating if this could be a developmental year for the Heat rookie in Jakucionis, if this type of play keeps up, the team won't have a choice but to play him. Jakucionis got the best out of his teammates around him and only amplified Ware's night as he was already in the midst of an impressive game.

Ware finished with a game-high 29 points on 12 for 19 shooting from the field, three of six from deep, to go along with 12 rebounds. Jakucionis would be asked after the game if he likes having a player like Ware to play alongside his elite dimensions, which led to an emphatic answer.

“A lot to be honest, I didn't play a lot in the off-season, Summer League obviously, but here we didn't get to play a lot through some circumstances, but now I'm enjoying it a lot, and hopefully more connection will get to each other,” Jakucionis said.

Ware would also appreciate the connection with the rookie, agreeing that it is a natural connection.

“I mean, I feel like he's more of a pass-first point guard, you know, when you got a big that’s a lob threat and is able to create space for, not me, but him as well,” Ware said to ClutchPoints. “But you know, that's just a great chemistry that is able to be built.”

The connection between Ware and Jakucionis will look to build throughout the preseason and beyond with the next exhibition contest on Sunday against the Orlando Magic.