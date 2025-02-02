Jimmy Butler does not appear to be sweating his latest Miami Heat suspension too much. Five games into his third suspension of the season, Butler was seen courtside at the Feb. 1 San Diego State-Wyoming college basketball game.

San Diego State hosted the game in the Viejas Arena. Butler was recognized by the CBS Sports broadcast seemingly supporting the Aztecs despite being a Marquette alum.

Expand Tweet

Butler, a native of Houston, Texas, has no direct connection to San Diego. His trip can only be assumed to be for leisure despite losing thousands of dollars due to his suspensions. His presence in California confirms how distant he is from the Heat with the 2025 trade deadline fast approaching.

Butler is serving an indefinite suspension for walking out of a team shootaround on Jan. 27. He reportedly stormed out of the facility frustrated after learning that Erik Spoelstra would not start him in their game later that evening. He was expected to return from his second team suspension in that game against the Orlando Magic.

While the Heat faced the San Antonio Spurs, Butler watched San Diego State pull away for a gritty 63-61 win. With the win, the Aztecs improved to 15-5 and 8-3 in the Mountain West. The win was their fourth consecutive and second straight at home.

Heat pick up another win amid Jimmy Butler suspension

While Butler was enjoying his time in California, the Heat gutted out one of their most thrilling victories of the season. Miami topped the Victor Wembanyama-less Spurs 105-103 on Feb. 1 with a game-winning midrange jumper from Bam Adebayo, who ended the game with a team-high 30 points.

Miami climbed back over .500 with the win, sitting at 24-23 after 47 games. The Heat have quietly won four of their past five games, all without Butler. Since Butler last took the court, Miami also celebrated sixth-year guard Tyler Herro making his first All-Star team.

Amid the dramatic chaos, Butler is expected to be moved before the Feb. 6 trade deadline. Several teams have reportedly shown interest in acquiring the 35-year-old disgruntled star after the Heat supposedly lowered their asking price.

If he is not moved at the deadline, Butler could potentially opt out of the final year of his contract in the offseason. He is contracted through the 2025-2026 season, but the final year of that agreement is a player option. The Heat could also trade him in the summer should he opt into that clause.