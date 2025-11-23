The Kansas City Chiefs (5-5) clash with the Indianapolis Colts (8-2) in a must-win game in Week 12 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday, starting at 1:00 pm ET. With their playoff hopes on the line, every piece of the puzzle matters, including the health of speedy wide receiver Xavier Worthy.

Worthy missed Wednesday's practice due to an ankle injury, practiced in a limited capacity on Thursday, and returned as a full participant on Friday. He is listed as questionable for Sunday's matchup. However, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, he is expected to play.

“#Chiefs WR Xavier Worthy, listed as questionable with an ankle injury, is expected to go Sunday, source said,” Rapoport wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

The 22-year-old has appeared in eight of Kansas City’s 10 games this season. He currently has 27 receptions for 281 yards and one touchdown, averaging 10.4 yards per catch. Last season, as a rookie, Worthy caught 59 passes for 638 yards and six touchdowns. His return allows quarterback Patrick Mahomes to reunite with his top wide receiver duo, Worthy and Rashee Rice, who have seen limited action this year.

The stakes could not be higher for Kansas City. After a 22-19 loss to the Denver Broncos in Week 11 via a last-second field goal, the Chiefs sit third in the AFC West, practically out of contention for the division. Their focus now shifts to a wild-card berth, though all three AFC wild-card teams, the Los Angeles Chargers (7-4), Buffalo Bills (7-4), and Jacksonville Jaguars (6-4), hold tiebreakers over the Chiefs. A win against the Colts is a must to keep their postseason hopes alive.

Kansas City averages 248.9 passing yards per game (fifth in the NFL) and 115.3 rushing yards per game (16th), scoring 25.4 points per contest. Mahomes has thrown for 2,625 yards with 18 touchdowns and six interceptions, while Travis Kelce leads the receiving corps with 631 yards and four TDs. Kareem Hunt and Marquise Brown provide additional firepower. On defense, Nick Bolton leads the team with 81 tackles, and George Karlaftis III has eight tackles for loss and five sacks.

Sunday’s Chiefs-Colts game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET.