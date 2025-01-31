Six years into his NBA career, Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro can finally call himself an All-Star. The 25-year-old officially received the nomination on Thursday once Ernie Johnson announced him as an Eastern Conference reserve.

Herro took in the moment from his Miami home, where he watched the 2025 All-Star reserve announcements on Inside the NBA. The budding star filmed his heartwarming reaction to finally breaking through and earning the recognition he deserves.

Expand Tweet

Johnson announced Herro as the final name from the Eastern Conference. He joins Cade Cunningham, Jaylen Brown, Darius Garland, Pascal Siakam, Evan Mobley and Damian Lillard as the reserves.

Karl-Anthony Towns, Giannis Antetokounmpo, Jalen Brunson, Donovan Mitchell and Jayson Tatum were named earlier in the week as the Eastern Conference All-Star starters. Cleveland Cavaliers' Kenny Atkinson was subsequently named the team's head coach of the game.

As the Eastern Conference NBA All-Star coach, Atkinson selected Herro for the team. While the starters are determined by a combination of votes from fans, media, and players, the respective coaches hand-pick the reserves.

Atkinson notably selected Herro over Trae Young, Domantas Sabonis and LaMelo Ball. Fans were particularly peeved by Young's snub, bearing in mind the Atlanta Hawks guard currently leads the league with 11.4 assists per game. Ball also became the first player to lead a conference in All-Star fan votes and not be selected to play in the game.

Heat All-Star guard Tyler Herro's career year

Amid the Jimmy Butler drama on the Heat, Herro's offensive game substantially improved in 2024-2025. He has been a consistent 20-point-per-game scorer for the past four years but increased his production to a career-high 24.1 points per game this season. He is also averaging career-highs in rebounds, 5.6, and assists, 5.4.

With Butler's tenure effectively over, Herro has emphatically stepped up as the Heat's leading scorer, facilitator and shooter. Since Erik Spoelstra demoted Terry Rozier III to the bench, Herro has functionally been the team's starting point guard. His shooting has also taken a massive leap, as he is currently third in the league with 175 made three-pointers while hitting a career-high 40 percent from deep.

The All-Star acknowledgment adds to Herro's building resume, which already includes a Sixth Man of the Year award. As one of the betting favorites to win the 2025 Most Improved Player award, his career accomplishments are far from over.

Through 46 games, Herro has led the Heat to a respectable 23-23 record. While below preseason expectations, the mediocre season has been somewhat impressive given the drama the team endured for most of the year.