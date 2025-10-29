MIAMI – As the Miami Heat was on the giving end of another blowout, this time to the Charlotte Hornets in a 144-117 win on Tuesday night, it came with the absence of a key star. While newcomer Norman Powell has seamlessly transitioned well to the Heat to start the season, he would miss the contest against the Hornets, leading to head coach Erik Spoelstra giving an injury update.

Powell was a late addition to Miami's injury report due to right groin soreness that he sustained after that morning's shootaround and would be listed as questionable for the contest. It wasn't until shortly before the outing that the team would rule out Powell, with Spoelstra emphasizing that because of the groin injury, they are going to “exercise the appropriate amount of caution.”

“We'll just have to see. But it happened at shoot-around,” Spoelstra said after Miami beat Charlotte. “He says he feels okay, but we are, you know, because of where it is, we'll exercise the appropriate amount of caution, but we'll see how he feels.”

Erik Spoelstra gives some insight into Norman Powell’s absence: “He said he feels okay, but because of where it is, we’ll exercise the appropriate amount of caution…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/DvwacFSDhu — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

While the team didn't lose a step offensively, scoring the fourth-most points in franchise history with 144 and continuing to play with the fastest pace in the NBA, Powell is still a crucial part after trading for him in the offseason. In the opening loss to the Orlando Magic, Powell was explosive with 28 points, nine rebounds, and four assists.

Scoring 15 points in the Memphis Grizzlies blowout last Friday, Powell came back to score 29 points against the New York Knicks on Sunday. He's been filling in as the top scorer for the franchise until All-Star Tyler Herro comes back.

Heat's Pelle Larsson gets the start for Norman Powell

With some players on the Heat giving them tremendous boosts, such as Jaime Jaquez Jr., one player who had an impactful game was second-round pick from 2024 in Pelle Larsson. In fact, his number would be called by Spoelstra to start the contest against the Hornets alongside Davion Mitchell, Andrew Wiggins, Bam Adebayo, and Kel'el Ware.

Article Continues Below

Before Tuesday, Larsson had played 17 minutes through the first three games of the season, but that shot up to an important 31 minutes, where he scored 17 points to go along with five rebounds and three assists. The 24-year-old fit in well as a complementary piece along the starters, while giving them offensive and defensive moments, garnering a positive reaction from Spoelstra.

“He’s the one that brought the team in right now, and it really is a credit to his preparation,” Spoelstra said. “Staying ready, and being that plug-and-play guy, where you just earn that trust.”

“But I even mentioned in front of the team,” Spoelstra continued. “I'm like, ‘Pelle will find a way. You know, it doesn't have to happen now or whatever, but he'll find a way.’ He's a winning player, and he did that tonight. It's not easy just to step in there and be that productive. But, you know, that's kind of kind of pro that he is.”

Erik Spoelstra on Pelle Larsson starting, crediting his preparation and staying ready. Would say it was unfortunate he missed that time during training camp and after, but mentioned that the work he put in didn’t go away… #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/RLtNn56B7i — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

Larsson would say after the game that he was looking to bring the energy that the second unit has been bringing, which Miami's bench has outscored opposing teams' own in every game this season.

Full comments from Pelle Larsson about getting the start tonight. Would say he was trying to bring the energy that the second unit had. Asked him here about playing in that fast pace and speaking about the adjustment from the Swedish national team: #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/DCWOzmW2rV — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) October 29, 2025

At any rate, it remains to be seen how long, if at all, Powell misses as the Heat embark on a four-game road trip starting Thursday against the San Antonio Spurs.