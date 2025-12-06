The New York Giants fell to 2-11 after losing to the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football. New York was officially eliminated from the playoffs a week earlier. But the Giants disappointed fans with a lackluster effort against the Patriots in Jaxson Dart’s return from injury.

The rookie QB was sidelined for two games with a concussion but he suited up for the Week 13 matchup in New England. And Dart got absolutely smoked by Christian Elliss on a first-quarter run when he failed to step out of bounds. Second-year tight end Theo Johnson came to his quarterback’s defense, charging Elliss and sparking a scuffle between the teams.

Jaxson Dart got absolutely popped by Christian Elliss, and a fight breaks out between Patriots and Giants players on the sidelines 🫣 Theo Johnson got hit with a personal foul penalty.pic.twitter.com/4G9FcEP80s — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 2, 2025 Expand Tweet

On Saturday, the league announced Johnson was hit with a $6,488 unnecessary roughness fine for going after Elliss, per NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. Elliss was not fined for the hit on Dart or the ensuing melee.

Theo Johnson had Jaxson Dart’s back in Giants’ MNF loss

The Patriots were laying the wood on Monday night. In addition to Dart getting dinged, Gunner Olszewski took a vicious shot on a punt return, also courtesy of Elliss. The Giants’ specialist lost the ball after the helmet-to-helmet hit and was immediately ushered to the medical tent. Olszewski was then ruled out of the game with a concussion.

Gunner Olszewski got hit so hard part of his helmet logo got knocked off 💀 pic.twitter.com/jUNsXMJvET — GhettoGronk (@GhettoGronk) December 2, 2025

Punter Jamie Gillan got buried by Jeremiah Pharms Jr. after he was left holding the ball following Younghoe Koo’s field goal whiff. And Tyrone Tracy Jr. was carted off the field following a frightening hit to the head. However, Tracy suffered a hip injury on the play and was not diagnosed with a concussion.

Making matters more concerning for the Giants, Dart refuses to change his style of play. The first-year passer told reporters he’ll continue to be aggressive on the field, which has led to multiple head injuries this season.

The Giants suffered a demoralizing loss in Week 13 with plenty of injuries to go along with the insult. New York has a much-needed bye this week. The Giants will resume playing out their lost season against the Washington Commanders on December 14.