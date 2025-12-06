The Washington Nationals have made it clear they're open for business this winter. MacKenzie Gore stands as their most valuable trade chip, and the left-hander's former organization has emerged as a logical landing spot.

San Diego developed Gore into a top prospect before shipping him to Washington in the Juan Soto blockbuster. The Padres witnessed his ascent through their farm system and understand his ceiling better than any club.

Padres president of baseball operations A.J. Preller now faces pressure to upgrade a rotation that lost Dylan Cease to free agency. Gore represents an ideal target, bringing team control through 2027 and a proven track record of durability.

The Nationals hold all the leverage in negotiations, with more than half the league expressing interest. Paul Toboni's front office can afford to wait for the right package, but San Diego possesses the assets to close a deal quickly.

Why the reunion makes sense for San Diego and MacKenzie Gore

Preller needs pitching depth to complement Joe Musgrove and Michael King in the rotation. Gore's 185 strikeouts across 159.2 innings in 2025 demonstrate his ability to miss bats at an elite level.

His familiarity with the organization and Petco Park's pitcher-friendly dimensions make him an seamless fit. The Padres can slide him into the middle of their rotation immediately while keeping their long-term payroll flexible.

San Diego's championship window remains open with Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, and Jackson Merrill under contract. Adding a controllable frontline starter addresses their most glaring weakness without sacrificing financial flexibility.

Gore's age aligns perfectly with the core, as the 26-year-old would hit free agency after his prime years. The Padres can extend him or let him walk depending on their competitive timeline.

The trade package that gets it done

Washington's rebuild demands high-ceiling prospects and cost-controlled MLB talent. The Padres must part with significant value to pry away an All-Star pitcher with two years of arbitration remaining.

San Diego avoids touching their major-league core while offering a compelling mixture of upside and immediate contributions. This package balances the Nationals' need for future stars with present-day roster fillers.

Article Continues Below

Padres receive:

LHP MacKenzie Gore

Nationals receive:

C Ethan Salas

RHP Jeremiah Estrada

RHP Randy Vasquez

The Nationals land a potential franchise catcher in Salas, who despite injury setbacks remains a teenager with elite defensive skills.

Estrada provides Washington with a high-leverage bullpen arm featuring four years of team control. His swing-and-miss stuff plays immediately in the late innings for a rebuilding club.

Vasquez offers rotation depth with five years of control, giving the Nationals a back-end starter who can eat innings. The package combines quality and quantity without decimating San Diego's farm system entirely.

This deal works because it addresses Washington's timeline while keeping San Diego competitive. The Nationals acquire four controllable pieces, two with All-Star upside, for a pitcher they likely can't extend.

The Padres surrender significant talent but keep their major-league roster intact while solving their rotation crisis. Both front offices can justify this trade to their respective fanbases as a win for their timeline.

Preller gets his man without touching the Tatis-Machado-Merrill core or adding salary beyond Gore's arbitration number. Toboni stocks his system with premium talent at premium positions, accelerating the Nationals' rebuild.