Cleveland Browns rookie defensive lineman Mason Graham suffered a rib injury during the 26-8 Week 13 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Leading up to the next contest against the Tennessee Titans, his status has been up in the air. On Saturday, Graham got some good news regarding his situation.

Reports indicate that the 22-year-old rookie is expected to play against the Titans in Week 14, according to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. After initially being ruled questionable, the Browns plan to play Graham through the injury.

“Browns rookie DL Mason Graham (questionable, ribs) is expected to play Sunday vs. Tennessee, per source.”

Article Continues Below

Graham has not missed a single game yet this season, and that trend is seemingly going to continue. The No. 5 overall pick of the 2025 NFL Draft has been playing well during his rookie season. Through 12 games played, Mason Graham has recorded 31 combined tackles (19 solo), four pass deflections, and 0.5 sacks.

Before being drafted by the Browns, Graham had a successful college career with the Michigan Wolverines. During his three years with the program, Mason Graham managed to record 108 combined tackles (60) solo, nine sacks, a forced fumble, and a fumble recovery. He also played a key role in helping Michigan win the national championship in the 2023-24 season.

Cleveland has a chance to earn its fourth win of the season against a struggling Titans team on Sunday. Browns' edge rusher Myles Garrett is just 3.5 sacks away from breaking the single-season sack record that's currently held by Michael Strahan. Considering Cam Ward is the most sacked quarterback in the league right now (48), there is some belief that Garrett could break the record in Week 14.