The Miami Heat recently got Tyler Herro back in the lineup as his 2025-26 season debut was delayed due to a foot injury. But as the Heat prepare to square off against the Toronto Raptors on Monday, they will be without Herro’s services as the All-Star guard was a late scratch in the lineup, as per Zachary Weinberger of ClutchPoints.

Tyler Herro was announced as part of the starting lineup on the Heat’s social media page before the Raptors game, but was ruled out due to a toe injury apparently suffered during pregame warmups.

Tyler Herro injured toe during pre-game. Very late scratch after being announced in starting lineup. #HeatNation — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) December 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Heat came into their game against the Raptors looking to snap a four-game losing streak. They are currently 14-11 and in sixth place in the Eastern Conference standings. This game has some significance in the standings as the 15-11 Raptors are only a half game up on the Heat.

But losing Herro is a major blow for the Heat as he’s been one of the team’s leading scorers since he made his return from injury.

Coming into Monday’s game against the Raptors, Herro had appeared in six games, at a little over 31 minutes per game. He’s been averaging 23.2 points, 5.0 rebounds, 2.3 assists and 1.0 steals with splits of 50.5 percent shooting from the field, 40.5 percent shooting from the 3-point line and 92.3 percent shooting from the field.

The No. 13 overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Herro is now in his seventh season in the league. Despite having his name in trade rumors over the years, Herro has remained with the Heat since he was drafted. Last season, he was selected to his first NBA All-Star appearance.