Aaron Rodgers is not ready to ride off into the sunset just yet. He delivered a vintage performance to lead the Pittsburgh Steelers past the Miami Dolphins, 28-15, at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

The Steelers improved their chances of making the playoffs after improving to 8-6, a game ahead of the Baltimore Ravens for the top spot in the AFC North. They also ousted the Dolphins from contention for the playoffs.

Rodgers was on fire against Miami, going 23-of-27 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

After the win, the 42-year-old quarterback acknowledged the good position he is in with the Steelers.

“Asked why he appears to thrive in ‘December Football,' Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers notes that it’s been 3-4 years since he’s been a part of playing meaningful games late in the season,” reported by Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Chris Adamski.

Asked why he appears to thrive in “December Football,” Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers notes that it’s been 3-4 years since he’s been a part of playing meaningful games late in the season pic.twitter.com/PT9Ecefefh — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) December 16, 2025

Article Continues Below

Rodgers signed a one-year deal worth $13.6 million with the Steelers in the offseason, hoping to have a last crack at winning the Super Bowl. He has repeatedly implied that he will retire at the end of the season.

Before joining Pittsburgh, he had a forgettable two-year stint with the New York Jets. He last played in the playoffs in 2022 when he was with the Green Bay Packers. They lost to the San Francisco 49ers in the divisional round.

“It’s been a while since I’ve been a part of stuff like this. Nothing changes. It’s just, I feel really comfortable in this environment,” added Rodgers in a report from the Associated Press.

The Steelers will aim for their third straight win on Sunday against the Detroit Lions.