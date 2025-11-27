MIAMI – With the Miami Heat having a fully healthy roster as of Wednesday's contest against the Milwaukee Bucks in NBA Cup action, there's no denying the excitement around the team with the early success they've had, though undermanned. While it remains to be seen how the Heat mix up the new offense, one area of the team that is highly anticipated is the backcourt duo of Tyler Herro and Norman Powell.

Though Herro made his season debut in the win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, Powell missed the game with a groin strain, but would be upgraded to “probable” ahead of Wednesday's contest. As it'll be the first glimpse of how the two guards will play with each other, head coach Erik Spoelstra said to ClutchPoints that both of the stars' skillsets “make us a whole lot more dynamic.”

“Yeah, we're excited about it. I know they're both excited about it,” Spoelstra said. “I think the two of them and their skill sets just make us a whole lot more dynamic offensively, and we welcome all of it. Can't wait.”

Asked Erik Spoelstra about besides a fully healthy roster, tonight will be the first glimpse of a backcourt with Tyler Herro and Norman Powell. “I know they’re both excited about it…their skill sets just make us a whole lot lore dynamic…” #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/XI5B8pBomG — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 26, 2025

With Powell leading the team with over 25 points per game and Herro coming back, who was an All-Star last season, some could have concerns about limited opportunities for both. However, Powell downplayed any adjustment period for the two guards, saying he has worked well alongside more ball-dominant players in the past.

“I think we're going to complement each other with our play style, with the way they're guarding me,” Powell said to ClutchPoints on Nov. 16. “Now they have to guard Tyler as well. So I think we're going to have him in a lot of rotations, especially with the pace. We're both selfless players.”

Tyler Herro on the prospects of a fully healthy Heat team

Article Continues Below

As Powell has teased the explosive connection with the Heat star in Herro, the team's new offense could even help the seamless duo, as there is a lack of plays being run, rather than the team emphasizing a fast-paced and free-flowing system. The ball has found its way into everybody's hands, and with the shot-creator DNA of both players, Miami has a chance to be a team that will be even harder to scout.

Going beyond Herro and Powell, the team is getting back Andrew Wiggins and Nikola Jovic after both missed a handful of games, marking Wednesday the first game fans will get to see a fully healthy roster. Already having early success, Herro imagines a “super effective” team.

“I was bummed out when I [saw] Norm was out tonight, you know, I just wanted to see all that come together,” Herro said after his season debut, scoring 24 points and collecting seven rebounds. “Talking with [assiatant coach Chris] Quinn a little bit like, it's going to be a process, you know, we've already played about 20 games, and I've missed almost all of them, so to be just acclimated back into the starting five, you know, and I've seen how well [Powell] and [Wiggins] and everyone's playing off each other, just trying to come in and make the right play and let those guys be themselves.”

Tyler Herro feels that with everybody that’s hurt back on the court, Heat will be “super effective.” Would say he was bummed when Powell was ruled out along with Wiggins and others. #HeatNation pic.twitter.com/ueyyR9RjCh — Zachary Weinberger (@ZachWeinberger) November 25, 2025

At any rate, the Heat are 12-6 before Wednesday's consequential NBA Cup game against the Bucks, with the duo of Herro and Powell looking to develop as the season goes on.