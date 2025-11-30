The Toronto Raptors finally hit a bump in what had been one of the hottest stretches in the NBA. Their nine-game winning streak came to an end Saturday night after a 118-111 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets, and while there’s no panic inside the locker room, there is a clear message forming.

Toronto, now 14-6 on the season, looked in control early before allowing Charlotte to erase a 17-point deficit and seize momentum late. Brandon Ingram once again shouldered the late-game offensive load, but this time the Raptors couldn’t find the right balance around him, and Scottie Barnes said as much after the game.

A rare off-night in the Clutch

Ingram finished with 22 points, but most of his offense came before crunch time. Once the fourth quarter hit, the Hornets collapsed their defense, repeatedly forcing him into double teams and trapping him off isolations, something teams around the league have tried throughout this win streak.

Barnes made it clear that the Raptors weren’t aggressive enough in countering those defensive adjustments. “We got to just do a better job of when they double-team Brandon,” Barnes said postgame. “We just got to find those cuts, find those outlets of how we can help him out in those situations.”

The Raptors had open looks and potential driving lanes when Charlotte blitzed Ingram, but the ball movement wasn’t as sharp as it had been during their nine-game surge. Instead, possessions slowed, spacing tightened, and the offense became predictable.

Barnes steps up, but wants more from the team

Barnes wasn’t the issue; he delivered 30 points and 12 rebounds in another dominant all-around performance. But even in one of his best games of the year, he pointed the finger inward.

“We got to close out that game,” he added. “We have to close out that game.”

With the Eastern Conference standings tightening and momentum on their side, the Raptors know this loss isn’t a setback, just a reminder. If they want to compete with the league’s best, closing games with balance, poise, and offensive variety will matter.

Next up: a road matchup with the New York Knicks, where Toronto will look to reset and make sure Ingram isn’t fighting through double teams alone.