MIAMI – As Miami Heat star Tyler Herro made his season debut in the 106-102 win over the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night, he made an immediate impact in his first game since last season's playoffs. Though Herro enters a new look on offense for the Heat, there could be a slight change as the season goes along.

There's no denying the speculation with the fanbase surrounding Herro's return and how that will change the offense that has led to early success, emphasizing a free-flowing, fast-paced system. With the offense cutting down extremely on pick-and-rolls, more so creating offense on players going downhill, people have wondered about Herro's fit.

While Herro showed Monday that he can, scoring 24 points on 12 of 18 shooting from the field, he would speak on getting used to a lack of pick-and-rolls, mentioning how the team will “mix” in some down the line.

“A couple of times I was ready to call Kel’el up,” Herro said. “But you know, just being conscious of it. I think as the season goes on, we're going to have to mix in a couple pick and pick-and-rolls here and there, but at the end of the day. It's about the patterns and recognition that our offense is kind of based on, the way we move without the ball, the spots we're supposed to be in.”

“I think even if pick-and-rolls were in the offense, we know our spots well enough where we can get to that spacing, as long as we’re really detailed with it,” Herro continued. “And right now is like, I'll have two points on Wednesday, I just want to come out here and compete, play hard, win. Everyone knows I can score. I just I'm just trying to win.”

Heat's Erik Spoelstra on Tyler Herro's fit with new offense

While Heat star Norman Powell looks to return to the team after dealing with a groin injury, missing Monday's game, one has to wonder how an explosive backcourt will mesh in the new offense. Still, there isn't a worry from Miami, with head coach Erik Spoelstra telling ClutchPoints that Herro will “fit right in.”

“It's amazing that he can come back and have that kind of rhythm, that's only going to get better,” Spoelstra said. “And when he faces the better defenses, you can see why we need that skill. You need as much skill and firepower as possible in this league. And it was just exciting to have him back. There's not an adjustment for him in terms of how we play. He's going to fit right in. He's going to amplify everything we're doing. And I'm happy for him, and it's good we'll be able to build on this.”

“He’s great with the decisions on the catch, playing out of close outs,” Spoelstra continued when answering another question. “Just wait until he gets comfortable shooting the catch three and playing off the catch that way. … He’s done that for years now. It won’t take long for everybody just to get into rhythm. We want guys to gain confidence, to grow, and hopefully this becomes something different weeks from now and something much better.”

At any rate, the Heat look to continue their early success as the team has a 12-6 record, vying for six straight wins on Wednesday against the Milwaukee Bucks.