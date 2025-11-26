MIAMI – With the Miami Heat receiving key upgrades for Wednesday's NBA Cup game against the Milwaukee Bucks and beyond, the team now has to consider how the starting lineup will look. As Heat star Tyler Herro made his season debut on Monday, he is one of many who are back healthy, giving head coach Erik Spoelstra a head-scratcher of how the rotations will turn out.

It is a good problem to have, in retrospect, having an abundance of players that can start for Miami, though there will have to be some changes after Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins were made available for Wednesday. While the end goal is ultimately winning basketball games, the starting lineup is crucial, and with the first game on deck, Spoelstra would admit that it won't be “in cement” for a bit.

“You know you have to manage a lot of things with a locker room, we have a locker room that really enjoys competing and enjoy each other,” Spoelstra said. “We also have an extremely ambitious locker room, and I respect that, I honor it. You know, we do have to make decisions with playing time, but the bottom line is winning, and we're 19 games in, and we haven't had an opportunity for a full complement of our roster. And so I think it's an exciting night, we get to start the process, you know, with our rotation, none of it will be in cement.”

There's no denying that Spoelstra will have to make crucial decisions in not only crafting a perfect starting lineup, but also an effective second unit and bench.

Erik Spoelstra has Heat decisions to make regarding returning players

While the Heat run their new offense and are successful with their early returns, there have been many within the fanbase who have different ideas of who to start. Herro and Bam Adebayo are givens to be starters, alongside a returning Powell, who's been leading the team with over 25 points per game so far.

Wiggins feels like a lock, serving as a perfect complement to the players just mentioned, while also being an effective two-way wing player, but what about Davion Mitchell and Kel'el Ware? The two have been standouts this season, with Mitchell leading the league in assist-to-turnover ratio, plus giving the team elite defense against opposing guards.

But how does one bench Ware, who's been on an impressive streak, recording double-doubles in seven of the last eight games, impressing for the team in the second year of his NBA career after an up-and-down start? Spoelstra will likely experiment in upcoming games to see what works and what sticks.

“I don't feel pressure, you know, to make it in cement, whether it's the starting lineup or whether it's the rotation once we can get into the bench,” Spoelstra said before Wednesday's game against the Bucks. “I've said it since the first day of training camp that we feel that our depth is one of our best strengths, and we want to weaponize that. To weaponize it, you have to use it, and we'll figure it out; it doesn't all have to be decided tonight.”

At any rate, Miami is 12-6 before Wednesday's NBA Cup contest, as it remains to be seen what the starting lineup and bench rotations look like for the team.