The basketball world is still reeling from the historic 83-point explosion Edrice “Bam” Adebayo unleashed against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday. While some purists spent the last 48 hours debating the “ethics” of his performance, pointing to the NBA-record 43 free throw attempts and the late-game intentional fouling, the Miami Heat center showed on Thursday night that he doesn’t need a whistle to get buckets.

Early in the first quarter against the Milwaukee Bucks, Adebayo silenced the critics with a physical, “ethical” finish that required zero help from the officials. Within the first few possessions at Kaseya Center, the star big man grabbed the ball and drove directly into the teeth of a formidable Milwaukee defense.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo and Ousmane Dieng meeting him in the paint for a double-contest, Adebayo powered through the contact to sink a tough, contested two-pointer. It was his first field goal since moving past Kobe Bryant for the second-most points in a single game in NBA history.

Bam Adebayo looks to stay hot as he scores his first bucket against the Milwaukee Bucks 💪#NBAHighlights pic.twitter.com/VRkdBF8OMV — NBA Australia (@NBA_AU) March 13, 2026

The sequence served as a perfect response to the mounting outside noise. Critics had slammed the 83-point night because Adebayo shot 20-for-43 from the field and feasted on 36 made free throws. Along with the massive scoring total, he tallied nine rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 42 minutes.

However, Miami Heat head coach Erik Spoelstra didn't want to hear any of it before tip-off. He told reporters he apologizes to absolutely no one for how his captain reached the milestone. Spoelstra emphasized that when a player gets to 70 points, the “unwritten rules” go out the window, calling the night a magical moment.

Adebayo’s performance against the Bucks was more balanced but no less vital. He helped lead Miami to a 112-105 victory, securing their sixth consecutive win. While he didn't repeat the 31-point first-quarter barrage from Tuesday, his presence anchored the Heat. Miami now moves to 37-29 on the season, while the Bucks drop to 27-37.