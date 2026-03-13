The Green Bay Packers misfired on last year's free agency signing of Nate Hobbs, but the San Francisco 49ers have no problem buying low on the veteran cornerback. Hall of Famer and shrewd general manager John Lynch is expected to add Hobbs on a one-year contract, according to NFL insider Jordan Schultz.

The Niners are hoping the 26-year-old can stay healthy and offer valuable depth in the secondary. He inked a four-year, $48 million deal with $16 million guaranteed to play for Green Bay, but his tenure in Titletown, USA got off to a brutal start. Hobbs was forced to undergo surgery for a torn meniscus in August, preventing him from having a full ramp-up period with his new team. He made it back for Week 2 of the campaign but suffered setbacks in November and December.

Despite making a strong impact on run defense, Hobbs struggled in coverage last season. The Packers obviously have little faith that he can spend an entire campaign on the field after all the knee issues he endured, hence why they opted to release Hobbs after only the first year of his contract. The 49ers trust their Raheem Morris-led defensive coaching staff, however,. They also think the former fifth-round draft pick still has good football left to give.

Nate Hobbs has recorded three interceptions, 21 pass breakups, three sacks and 214 solo tackles in 62 games with the Las Vegas Raiders and Packers. He could earn a decent role for himself as San Francisco's nickel corner. Following an injury-ridden campaign, the Kentucky native will have another shot to compete on an NFC contender.

If all goes well with the Niners, he will also have a shot to secure another nice payday.