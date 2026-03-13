As they say, look good, play good. For now, the Tennessee Titans have the look good part on lock after introducing their new uniforms on Thursday.

The Titans retained their core colors but used a more modern aesthetic, including adding guitar strings on the side of the pants as a nod to Nashville being dubbed as Music City. The logo was also revised, featuring a larger “T” with three stars.

Everything is part of the Titans' rebranding campaign as they prepare to move to New Nissan Stadium in Nashville, which will be completed in the summer of 2027.

Fans took to X to express their excitement for the new uniforms amid the Titans' busy offseason.

“This is fire!” said @hamsem_pr.

“This is actually bad-a**. I like these uniforms,” added @PaPa_LouieB.

“Easily just became the best uniforms in the league,” echoed @OutlawLinc.

“August couldn’t come sooner,” wrote @Takes_Titans.

“It's (Houston) Oilers colors meet Titans logo. Love it! Very nostalgic!” posted @DavidPlanIt.

“The Titans going back to the Oilers colorway was not something I expected, but it is a great look,” commented @anlihn.

The franchise was originally known as the Oilers until it moved to Tennessee in 1997. The Oilers became the Titans in 1999.

In a statement, as reported by ESPN's Turron Davenport, team owner Amy Adams Strunk stressed the relevance of their rebranding project.

“Our uniforms and logo represent the strength of our history, the passion of our fans, and the bold future we're building together. Today is about honoring over 65 years of our organization while confidently stepping into the next chapter, and I couldn't be more excited for our players, our city, and our fans to wear this identity with pride,” said Adams Strunk.

Now, the Titans can focus on the play good part.