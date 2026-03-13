Bam Adebayo had a historic night after scoring 83 points in the Miami Heat's game against the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 10. Adebayo now holds the second-most points scored in a single game in NBA history, replacing the late Kobe Bryant's 81-point game. The Miami guard is now sitting behind Walt Chamberlain's 100-point game in 1962.

While this was a historic night for the NBA, many fans and players had their own opinions, including former Denver Nuggets star Nick Young. The former Nuggets shooting guard, who retired after the 2018-2019 NBA season, shared many obscenities towards Adebayo and the Wizards, as well as adding that “Bam…he nice, but he not 83 nice.”

“Hey man, f–k Bam. F–k Bam and the Wizards. F–k all that s–t,” he said on his appearance on Gil's Arena. “All that records are supposed to be broken? Hell nah. Did you see that?”

Young also targeted the Wizards' defense before mentioning Kobe's record being beaten.

“The Wizards! See, I be talking about the Wizards,” he said. “Y’all always support the Wizards. F–king G-League team. French n**** getting dunked on the whole time and s–t. Playing no defense.”

“Bam…he nice, but he not 83 nice, like c’mon, man,” Young continued. “Kobe probably rolling over in his grave right now, like, ‘You? You?!’ Fuck that! Do you see how he was going for it at 74? That was nasty!”

"Kobe probably rolling over in his grave right now. Like you? you? F*ck that! Did you see how Bam was going for it at 74 that was nasty!"@NickSwagyPYoung is SICK about Bam Adebayo passing Kobe for the 2nd most points scored in an NBA game 🤣 pic.twitter.com/X8MhExKhCF — Gil’s Arena (@GilsArenaShow) March 11, 2026

While Young was not impressed by Adebayo, many other NBA stars showed their support for his historic night.

Article Continues Below

“BAM BAM BAM,” Los Angeles Lakers icon LeBron James wrote on X,adding an explosive and fire emojis.

“My goodness Bam Couldn’t happen to a better person,” former Dallas Mavericks star Theo Pinson wrote on X.

“83 for CAP,” former Miami Heat star and three-time NBA champion, Dwyane Wade wrote on X, adding the iconic Barack Obama mic drop meme.

Adebayo was emotional after the game and in disbelief as now his name is amongst other NBA legends.

“Wilt, me, then Kobe,” Adebayo said following the game. “It sounds crazy.”

“For me, it was just remaining calm, remaining locked in and understanding that I can go for something special,” Adebayo said. “I didn’t think it was going to be 83. But to have this moment is surreal, because like I said, man, to be able to do it at home, in front of my mom, in front of my people, in front of the home fans, this is a mark in history that will forever be remembered.”