It hasn't been an easy road for the ex-Minnesota Wild turned Philadelphia Flyers defenseman David Jiricek. The once-top prospect was the sixth overall pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft, but his development hasn't progressed as he would've liked. The Columbus Blue Jackets drafted him, meaning he is now on his third team after recording zero points in 25 games for the Wild this season. Despite all the hardships, Jiricek is still staying positive, according to Kevin Kurz via X, formerly Twitter.

“Obviously, you see Minnesota, who they have right now in the lineup, and where they're going with it,” Jiricek said. “I think they just want to go for the Cup, and they just want to have a big run. I think a lot of prospects, even at the start of the season, got traded. I can't control that. I'm just focused on myself. That's it right now.”

It seems like Jiricek is well aware that there wasn't going to be much room for him to play with the Wild this season. While the Flyers don't offer the same opportunity to join the big club for the playoffs and make a Stanley Cup run, the blueliner should be able to play some big minutes with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and be a contributor. He already scored his first goal for the team in his first game.

The Phantoms are also on the outside looking in of the playoff picture, meaning it could be an early season for David Jiricek. An offseason of developing under Philadelphia's staff could prepare him to make a run at the NHL roster for the 2026-27 season.