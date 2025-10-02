The Miami Heat locked up one of their most promising young players this week as they inked Nikola Jovic to a contract extension, as per Shams Charania of ESPN. The move comes as the Heat open training camp and prepare for the 2025-26 regular season. The No. 27 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jovic’s playing time and role has increased in each of the past few seasons. Last year, his third in the NBA, Jovic put up career numbers. He is expected to play a major role for the Heat this season. This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.