Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers improved their chances of earning a ticket to the playoffs after they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers, 28-15, at Acrisure Stadium on Monday.

The Steelers, who eliminated the Dolphins from contention for the postseason, improved to 8-6 and tightened their grip on the top spot in the AFC North.

Rodgers was clinical against Miami, going 23-of-27 for 224 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. The Steelers erected an early lead in the first half, which they did not relinquish for the rest of the game.

While Rodgers was being interviewed on the field after the contest, he was approached and hugged by Dolphins cornerback Rasul Douglas. They played together for three seasons on the Green Bay Packers, and Rodgers celebrated his former teammate.

“He's one of my favorite teammates. He was huge for us going back to 2021. A great story of a guy who never gave up after he was counted out and cut and put on practice squads,” gushed Rodgers.

Rasul Douglas showing his former teammate love and Aaron Rodgers shares it right back ❤️ pic.twitter.com/wi5fPji3pW — NFL (@NFL) December 16, 2025

Douglas was picked up by the Packers in 2021 after spending time with the practice teams of the Las Vegas Raiders, the Houston Texans, and the Arizona Cardinals that year.

Article Continues Below

After his stints with the Packers and the Buffalo Bills, he signed a one-year deal with the Dolphins in the offseason.

The 42-year-old Rodgers added that some players of the Steelers also mirror Douglas' journey.

“We got a lot of guys like that too. We have some guys who are castoffs, some guys who people don't really want anymore, we have some hired guns as well,” noted the four-time MVP.

“Hopefully, the belief is starting to pick up.”

The Steelers will battle the Detroit Lions on Sunday.