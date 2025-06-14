The Miami Heat are once again looking for a superstar, and this time, Kevin Durant could be a viable option. According to ESPN, Miami has already discussed a possible trade with the Phoenix Suns for the 15-time All-Star. This gives the Heat an early edge in their pursuit of Durant.

As the Suns look to trade Durant before the 2025 NBA draft on June 25, interest from other teams is increasing. Miami, in particular, seems to be one of the most interested teams. However, whether or not a deal could end up happening will depend on whether or not Durant wants to make a move to the Heat.

“With the Miami Heat again intrigued by the possibility of landing Kevin Durant, a potential union could come down to whether there is mutual interest from the 15-time All-Star,” Ira Winderman of Sun Sentinel reported. “In the wake of reports linking the Heat to a potential deal for Durant, the Sun Sentinel has confirmed Heat interest. That Heat are not permitted to comment on a player under contract to another team.”

According to Winderman, both Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro are off limits, as the Heat see Durant as an addition to strengthen their current group, not as a replacement.

Trade talks are reportedly focusing on a mix of veterans and younger players. Possible components of the deal could include Andrew Wiggins, Duncan Robinson, and promising big men Nikola Jovic or Kel’el Ware. First-round picks, possibly including the No. 20 overall selection acquired from the Golden State Warriors, are also likely to be part of any serious offer.

This isn't exactly new territory for Pat Riley and the Heat's front office. Miami has made several attempts to acquire Durant over the years, most recently during the trade deadline last season when they considered a possible Jimmy Butler-for-Durant swap. Now that Butler is gone and the luxury tax pressure has lessened, Miami can seriously pursue another top scorer.

Durant is under contract for $54.7 million next season. He could also sign a two-year, $112 million extension with his next team. This is important for teams that want to sign him to more than just a one-year deal. If Miami can secure Durant and sign him to a long-term deal, they could quickly reemerge as contenders in the Eastern Conference.

Meanwhile, the Suns are dealing with their own salary cap problems. They are reportedly willing to work with Durant to find a landing spot that he prefers. This cooperation could benefit Miami, especially if other interested teams, like the Houston Rockets or San Antonio Spurs, hesitate to commit to a 37-year-old star fully.

The clock is ticking ahead of the draft, and Miami appears ready to make a strong move. Whether this attempt will finally bring Durant to South Beach is still uncertain, but once again, the Heat are right in the thick of things.