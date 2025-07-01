Bucks rumors: Brian Windhorst makes Giannis trade ‘assumption’ after Myles Turner deal

Brian Windhorst sparks trade rumors for the Bucks and Giannis Antetokounmpo after making an assumption after the Myles Turner deal.

By

Benedetto Vitale

Apple News LogoSubscribe
Google News LogoFollow Us
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) looks on before the third quarter against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.

The Milwaukee Bucks made a splash in free agency on Tuesday morning after signing Myles Turner to a four-year, $107 million contract. It's a move that gives the team a good center to replace Brook Lopez, who signed with the Los Angeles Clippers. The decision to acquire Turner brought an opinion from Brian Windhorst that is now generating more trade rumors around Giannis Antetokounmpo.

During a segment on “First Take” on ESPN, Windhorst made the assumption that the Bucks' signing Turner makes it less likely that the front office trades Antetokounmpo. The NBA insider seems to believe that Milwaukee added Turner to the roster with the plan of keeping the 30-year-old forward.

“If you're a team out there like maybe the [San Antonio] Spurs or the [New York] Knicks or the [Miami] Heat who were maybe saving up their assets to try to make some sort of Giannis Antetokounmpo run if the Bucks weren't able to have an impactful free agency, you have to reevaluate how you're now operating over the next few days as well,” said Brian Windhorst. “I would have to assume this significantly lowers the chances of Giannis Antetokounmpo becoming available anytime soon.”

Windhorst goes on to claim that he believes Giannis Antetokounmpo wants to remain with the Bucks, and that it's not just a one-sided relationship of Milwaukee wanting to keep its superstar forward. The addition of Myles Turner, Windhorst believes, is a sign that Antetokounmpo will not be traded this offseason.

“Giannis, I believe, is looking for reasons to stay in Milwaukee. That's one of the reasons he has stepped back and let them go through their process. If Giannis was looking for a reason to stay in Milwaukee, this was enough of a reason to be excited about coming back.”

This comes despite the fact that rumors are suggesting that Giannis Antetokounmpo is unhappy with the Bucks for waiving Damian Lillard to sign Turner. But Windhorst thinks it's a bet that the front office was willing to make to win over the two-time MVP.

“This is mortgaging your mortgage to buy a sports car,” explained Windhorst when discussing Lillard's waiving. “I guess if you get the girl, which is Giannis in this case, maybe it's worth it?”

More Milwaukee Bucks News
Damian Lillard photoshopped in Lakers jersey and Damian Lillard again photoshopped in Kings jersey
Best free-agent destinations for Damian Lillard after Bucks waived himBailey Bassett ·
Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin (00) dribbles the ball while Milwaukee Bucks center Jericho Sims (00) defends in the first half at Gainbridge Fieldhouse.
Bucks make trade with Hornets, brings back centerJulian Ojeda ·
Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) looks on in the first quarter during game four against the Indiana Pacers of first round for the 2024 NBA Playoffs at Fiserv Forum. Lillard left the game early in the in the first quarter with an injury.
Bucks rumors: Brian Windorst, Chris Haynes offer conflicting Damian Lillard reportsMalik Brown ·
Jun 11, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner (33) celebrates after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in game three of the 2025 NBA Finals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
NBA rumors: Pacers’ final offer to Myles Turner before he bolted for BucksJulian Ojeda ·
Dec 27, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Orlando Magic guard Gary Harris (14) shoots during the second half against the New York Knicks at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
Bucks add key veteran shooter after Myles Turner, Damian Lillard movesJaren Kawada ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and guard Damian Lillard (0) react after defeating the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena.
Bucks rumors: Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘not pleased’ with Damian Lillard exitScotty White ·

Benedetto Vitale has nearly a decade of experience in sports journalism, with expertise in covering the NFL, NCAA Football, NBA, and UFC. The Oregon alumni resides in Corvallis, Oregon, and has previous bylines at BroBible and Athlon Sports.

You may also like
Giannis’ Brook Lopez posts right before Myles Turner, Damian Lillard stunnersGiannis’ Brook Lopez posts right before Myles Turner, Damian Lillard stunners
Bucks ditch Damian Lillard’s $113 million contract to make room for Myles TurnerBucks ditch Damian Lillard’s $113 million contract to make room for Myles Turner
Bucks poach Myles Turner from Pacers with $107 million stunnerBucks poach Myles Turner from Pacers with $107 million stunner
Grading Bobby Portis’ $44 million Bucks contractGrading Bobby Portis’ $44 million Bucks contract
NBA rumors: Bucks could provide Lakers real competition for Deandre AytonNBA rumors: Bucks could provide Lakers real competition for Deandre Ayton
Bucks rumors: Shams gives cryptic Giannis update as free agency beginsBucks rumors: Shams gives cryptic Giannis update as free agency begins
Key sharpshooter returns to Bucks on $7.5 million contractKey sharpshooter returns to Bucks on $7.5 million contract
Key Bucks forward returns on $7.1 million free agent contractKey Bucks forward returns on $7.1 million free agent contract
Bucks rumors: Milwaukee has ‘avenues to a trade’Bucks rumors: Milwaukee has ‘avenues to a trade’
Brook Lopez agrees to 2-year, $18 million deal with ClipperBrook Lopez agrees to 2-year, $18 million deal with Clipper
Kevin Porter Jr. returns to Bucks on $11 million contractKevin Porter Jr. returns to Bucks on $11 million contract
Sources: Brook Lopez emerging as Lakers’ top free agency targetSources: Brook Lopez emerging as Lakers’ top free agency target
Brian WindhorstGiannis AntetokounmpoMyles TurnerNBA Free Agency