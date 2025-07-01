Tuesday has been a big day for the Milwaukee Bucks as they are acquiring Myles Turner from the Indiana Pacers, but they are also waiving Damian Lillard. Lillard went down with a torn Achilles this past season, and he is going to be out for a long time because of it. This is a huge move for the Bucks, and it is reportedly one that Giannis Antetokounmpo is not happy about.

“BREAKING: Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo is not pleased with the team’s decision to waive Damian Lillard, league sources tell me,” Chris Haynes said in a post.

What a morning it has been for the Bucks, who looked to have an elite duo with Damian Lillard and Giannis Antetokounmpo not too long ago. That didn't last long.

“BREAKING: Free agent center Myles Turner has agreed to a four-year, $107 million deal with the Milwaukee Bucks, plus a player option for year four in 2028-29 and a full 15% trade kicker, sources tell ESPN. Stunner,” Shams Charania shared on Tuesday morning. “…The Milwaukee Bucks are waiving Damian Lillard and stretching the remaining $113 million on his contract in order to acquire Myles Turner, sources tell ESPN. Lillard's two seasons in Milwaukee come to an end as he rehabilitates a torn Achilles tendon.”

Turner reportedly wanted to remain with the Pacers, but a deal was never reached. Now, he is joining Giannis in Milwaukee.

“Turner, the longest tenured Pacer, made it known he wished to remain in Indiana,” Charania said. “Since the Game 7 exit, Turner’s reps pushed to get a deal done. Ultimately, Indiana’s aversion to the tax, which grew after Tyrese Haliburton’s injury, allowed Bucks to get the new franchise center.”

Here are the full details on how the Bucks are waiving Lillard:

“The Bucks found a creative path to waive and stretch Lillard – whose $113M will be stretched over the next five seasons – while leaving their future draft assets untouched,” Charania added. “In a stunning turn of events, Myles Turner departs the Pacers to join the Bucks.”

Trade rumors about Giannis Antetokounmpo were rampant after the Bucks were eliminated by Myles Turner and Pacers in the playoffs, but they have died down since then. If he is truly upset about the Damian Lillard news, will we see Giannis start to explore his options elsewhere?