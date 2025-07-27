The Dallas Cowboys will be under incredible pressure to win games in Brian Schottenheimer's first season as head coach. The Cowboys reloaded their offense with plenty of talented players this offseason, which should give fans some hope. Dallas locked up one of its young star players on Sunday, but it wasn't Micah Parsons.

The Cowboys have extended tight end Jake Ferguson to a four-year contract extension worth $52 million, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Ferguson's contract includes $30 million guaranteed and comes with a $12 million signing bonus.

Ferguson emerged as a dangerous pass catcher during the 2023 NFL season. He hauled in 71 receptions for 761 yards and five touchdowns that season.

Ferguson was not as productive in 2024, likely because of Dak Prescott's season-ending injury. He still managed 59 receptions for 494 yards, but did not find the end zone.

The Cowboys now have Ferguson locked up through the 2029 season.

Now Dallas can focus on getting linebacker Micah Parsons locked up on a contract extension of his own.

Where do the Cowboys and Micah Parsons stand in their ongoing contract negotiations?

Naturally, many Cowboys fans will wonder why Ferguson got an extension before Micah Parsons.

So where do the two sides stand in negotiations?

At this point, it seems that they are going nowhere fast. The Cowboys are rumored to have not even extended an offer to Parsons' camp for consideration.

Cowboys players made it clear they have Parsons' back in these negotiations. Prescott himself even spoke on the matter at the beginning of training camp.

“I think Micah is doing a helluva job with being here,” Prescott said, via the Dallas Morning News' Calvin Watkins. “He’s a great teammate, he shows up, not just on the practice field and being focused, being the camaraderie [with the players], [going to] dinner. He’s not just doing it to sign off and say, ‘Hey, Jerry, look at me.’ He wants to be out there practicing and honestly I’m glad he’s not. He can’t do that to himself.”

Prescott is still supportive of Parsons even though he is holding out for a new contract.

“That’s the business of it,” Prescott said. “That’s the business of a holdout. I think he’s taking some great steps in being here, I don’t know if there’s a correct way to handle it, to be honest with you. I will say that, I think he deserves to get paid. He should get paid and ultimately, going off the history from what I’ve seen, he will get paid. Hopefully it’s sooner than later.”

Hopefully the Cowboys can give Parsons an extension of his own very soon.