The biggest story of this offseason for the Washington Commanders has been the status of wide receiver Terry McLaurin and his contract situation. McLaurin had been holding out the first four days of training camp in the hopes of getting a new contract extension with the team.

However, on Sunday, McLaurin showed up to camp and was placed on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list, as reported by ESPN.

“It feels good to be around my teammates and around my fans. I can’t beat that at all. They show me a lot of love and support and I just try to give that back, not just on the field but off the field,” said McLaurin, per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post on X, formerly Twitter.

Jhabvala also noted that McLaurin spent over 30 minutes signing autographs for fans in attendance after practice.

Meanwhile, Commanders head coach Dan Quinn also gave a tight-lipped update on the status of McLaurin's contract negotiations.

“On the business side, [GM Adam Peters] and the guys are still working hard with Terry and his reps,” Quinn said, per John Keim of ESPN. “While on PUP, it's just like we do with other guys — work with the trainers to get back as soon as he can.”

“It was great,” Quinn added, speaking about McLaurin's arrival at camp. “I'm really pumped that he's here.”

Terry McLaurin was a big part of the Commanders' shocking run to the NFC Championship Game a season ago, establishing a great chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels and continuing to establish himself as one of the better receivers in the NFL.

Training camp holdouts have become increasingly common in recent years for players looking to get new contract extensions, and it remains to be seen how the McLaurin situation will play out.

The Commanders will kick off their 2025 season on September 7.