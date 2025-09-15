A range of NBA players from the past and present have expressed their love for golf. From Charles Barkley to Michael Jordan to Stephen Curry, a variety of players spend a lot of time honing their golf skills, so much so that there may even be a mini-competition of sorts.

The NBA’s official X handle recently put out a video that seemingly puts the debate to rest. It featured a range of stars, including usual suspects for the “best golfer” title among current players like Austin Reaves and Stephen Curry, having their say.

And well, the majority of the stars stuck with one of the two above names. The clip featured the likes of Jalen Brunson, Jayson Tatum, Pat Connaughton, and Steph and Reaves themselves.

“I am. I would love to play a match against Steph,” Reaves initially proclaimed. And while most of the stars thought he was surely up there, Steph once again seemed to dominate proceedings.

Who’s the best golfer in the NBA?🏌 Some of the league’s best golfers weighed in! pic.twitter.com/4OJuSZpOvd — NBA (@NBA) September 15, 2025

“I am gonna say Steph. Everyone just knows Steph is the GOAT,” Brunson explained.

The clip then panned to Curry, who was also just as confident as Reaves.

“I definitely am. I heard Austin Reaves is pretty good. I haven’t played with him yet. I think from what I know, Austin Reaves is the second. Pat Connaughton too,” Curry said, praising the Milwaukee Bucks’ Pat Connaughton as well.

Connaughton himself, meanwhile, was gracious enough to accept Reaves and Curry as the best players, albeit with a disclaimer.

“Probably gonna have to say Steph or Austin Reaves. However, both of them have shied away from taking on my challenge,” he explained.

The rivalry is there for all to see. Neither Curry, Reaves or Connaughton had a straight answer to the question, and backed themselves in different capacities. Jayson Tatum, meanwhile, explained that he had played with both the Chef and Devin Booker, but might have suggested Booker as the superior player.