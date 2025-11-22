The Memphis Grizzlies have listed Jaren Jackson Jr. as doubtful for Saturday night’s road game against the Dallas Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain, according to the team’s latest injury report.

Jackson sustained the injury during Tuesday’s 111–101 loss to the San Antonio Spurs. In that game, the 26-year-old forward logged 33 minutes and recorded 18 points, six rebounds, and three assists while shooting 8-for-20 from the field and 2-for-7 from beyond the arc.

Through 15 games this season, Jackson is averaging 17.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, 1.5 assists, and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field and 36.8% from three. His presence remains a key component of Memphis’ frontcourt, and his potential absence will place additional pressure on the Grizzlies’ rotation.

Memphis (5–11) is looking to build momentum following a 137–96 win over the Sacramento Kings on Thursday. Santi Aldama led that effort with 29 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two blocks in 28 minutes, shooting 11-of-18 from the field and 5-of-11 from deep.

The Mavericks (5–12) have also endured a challenging stretch to open the season and will enter Saturday’s matchup seeking to halt their own struggles. Dallas and Memphis are both aiming to climb out of the bottom tier of the Western Conference standings.

If Jackson is ruled out, Aldama and other frontcourt contributors are expected to take on increased responsibilities. Memphis will continue to monitor Jackson’s recovery as the season progresses.

Tip-off between the Grizzlies and Mavericks is scheduled for 8:30 p.m. ET.