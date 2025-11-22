The Ole Miss football team is looking to reach the College Football Playoff, for the first time under Lane Kiffin. Kiffin is possibly on his way out though as he is being mentioned as a candidate for other coaching jobs, including Florida.

On the ESPN show College GameDay on Saturday, panelist Nick Saban addressed the situation with a powerful rant.

“This is not a Lane Kiffin conundrum. This is a college football conundrum that we need some leadership to step up and change the rules on how this gets done,” Saban said on ESPN.

Saban said players get penalized when coaches possibly leave before the season is over.

“Players should be able to play for his coach, for the entire season,” Saban said. “…We need to take a better approach to the business aspect of what we do in college athletics. In the NFL, you cannot leave your team until you finish playing.”

Saban said the college football calendar should also be changed, so players and signees are not left hanging if a head coach leaves while the player is committed to the program.

Ole Miss football is 10-1 on the season. The Rebels are 6-1 in the SEC.

Lane Kiffin may be coaching his final season at Ole Miss

The Rebels are closing in on their first CFP berth. Ole Miss is having arguably its best season under Kiffin, and one of the best campaigns in program history. The Rebels have won at least 10 games now for the third year in a row.

The team's only loss this season is to Georgia. Ole Miss is currently tied for third in the SEC, with a chance to make the conference championship game. Ole Miss trails Texas A&M and Georgia in the conference standings.

Kiffin is a journeyman coach, who has been at the helm of several major programs. Before joining Ole Miss, Kiffin was at USC, Tennessee and other stops. He was also an assistant at Alabama under Saban, from 2014-2016.

Ole Miss plays Mississippi State on Friday, in the team's final regular season game. Time will tell if this is truly Kiffin's final season in Oxford.