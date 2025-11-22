Cooper Flagg received high praises from Jason Kidd following his performance in the Dallas Mavericks' NBA Cup matchup against the New Orleans Pelicans on Friday night.

In 32 minutes of action, Flagg filled up the stat sheet. He finished with 29 points, seven rebounds, five assists, and two steals. He shot 12-of-19 from the field and 5-of-6 from the free-throw line.

Kidd reflected on the win after the game, per reporter Joey Mistretta. He praised Flagg for his poise during clutch moments throughout the fourth quarter, commenting on his aggressiveness in big plays.

“We’ve seen this before. We could have used it last game, but understanding his poise and understanding how to get to his spot offensively, or how to use a teammate or find a teammate… I thought him coming back from his illness, he attacked early. And then he started to settle. At halftime we talked a little bit about what I thought he should do. He responded… For an 18-year-old to understand what was asked of him, he did it at a high level,” Kidd said.

How Cooper Flagg, Mavericks played against Pelicans

It was an impressive performance for Cooper Flagg to have, leading Jason Kidd and the Mavericks to the 118-115 win over the Pelicans.

Dallas had to fight back against an early hole in the game, trailing by 14 points at halftime. They finally ignited a 36-point outing in the third quarter, which gave them the opening they needed to make enough big plays in the fourth quarter to secure the win.

Perimeter shooting, rebounding and ball movement made the difference in this matchup. The Mavericks prevailed in all three categories by making 16 3-pointers, securing 47 rebounds and creating 30 assists. It wasn't the same for the Pelicans, who only made seven triples, grabbed 42 rebounds and dished out 25 assists.

Four players scored in double-digits for Dallas in the win, including Flagg. PJ Washington delivered a strong performance with 24 points, nine rebounds, three blocks, one assist, and a steal. He shot 8-of-14 overall, including 5-of-8 from downtown, and 3-of-4 from the charity stripe. Max Christie came next with 23 points and three rebounds, while Jaden Hardy provided 11 points and two rebounds.

Dallas improved to a 5-12 record on the season, holding the 12th spot of the Western Conference standings. They are 0.5 games behind the Memphis Grizzlies and 1.5 games behind the Utah Jazz.

The Mavericks will look forward to their next matchup, remaining at home. They host the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 22 at 8:30 p.m. ET.